A quarter (25%) of people expect their finances to worsen in the first few months of 2022, according to a “wealth and wellbeing” study.A third (33%) of people surveyed said their finances had already deteriorated over the past three months, LV= found.Around one in seven (14%) people think their finances will improve in the next three months and 13% said their financial situation had already changed for the better in the past few months, according to the survey of 4,000 people across the UK in December.As living costs surge, nearly half (48%) of people said they had seen their total...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO