ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 20:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR NORTHERN WEAKLEY...EASTERN OBION AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 130 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Latham, Palmersville, Rives, Matheny Grove, Hyndsver, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Gibbs, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Mill Creek, Shaffner, Brundige, Terrell and McConnell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 18:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Charleston; Tidal Berkeley DENSE SEA FOG CONTINUES ALONG THE CHARLESTON COUNTY COAST AND PORTIONS OF TIDAL BERKELEY COUNTY A large area of sea fog will persist along the Charleston County coast this evening. The fog will impact areas from Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, West Ashley, James Island and Folly Beach northeast into parts of Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and McClellanville. Visibilities will drop to less than 1/4 mile in this fog so motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. The worst driving conditions will be found east of Highway 17 and around the Stono, Ashley, Cooper, Wando and South Santee Rivers as well as the Charleston Harbor.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 21:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 17:46:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EST. * At 546 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oxford, or over Covington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Rutledge, Herndonville, Almon and Brick Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-020215- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.Y.0003.220102T0600Z-220104T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 910 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River At Pittsburgh. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 07:08:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Copper River Basin WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Lowest wind chills from Glennallen north including the Tok cutoff. * WHEN...Through 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this morning and temperatures will drop slowly through the day as colder air moves into the Copper River Basin.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 6 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches for the Columbia River Gorge, and 4 to 8 inches for the Upper Hood River Valley. * WHERE...In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 6 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will turn to rain by Monday morning.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE RICHARDSON HIGHWAY NEAR PAXSON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. North winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Copper River Basin. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM AKST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel along the Richardson Highway near Paxson and Summit Lake will be very difficult due to blowing snow and blizzard conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this morning and temperatures will drop slowly through the day as colder air moves into the Copper River Basin. While the lowest visibilities in blowing snow will be near Paxson and Summit Lake, expect areas of blowing and drifting snow across the Copper River Basin.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Clinton; Cumberland; Lincoln; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell; Simpson; Warren .Multiple rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to the region today. A cold front will push the rain out of the area this evening. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * All of central Kentucky and southern Indiana. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are expected. * WHEN...Now through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE RICHARDSON HIGHWAY NEAR PAXSON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. North winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Copper River Basin. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM AKST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel along the Richardson Highway near Paxson and Summit Lake will be very difficult due to blowing snow and blizzard conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this morning and temperatures will drop slowly through the day as colder air moves into the Copper River Basin. While the lowest visibilities in blowing snow will be near Paxson and Summit Lake, expect areas of blowing and drifting snow across the Copper River Basin.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE RICHARDSON HIGHWAY NEAR PAXSON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. North winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Copper River Basin. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM AKST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel along the Richardson Highway near Paxson and Summit Lake will be very difficult due to blowing snow and blizzard conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this morning and temperatures will drop slowly through the day as colder air moves into the Copper River Basin. While the lowest visibilities in blowing snow will be near Paxson and Summit Lake, expect areas of blowing and drifting snow across the Copper River Basin.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy