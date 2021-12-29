Winter Weather Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE RICHARDSON HIGHWAY NEAR PAXSON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. North winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Copper River Basin. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM AKST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel along the Richardson Highway near Paxson and Summit Lake will be very difficult due to blowing snow and blizzard conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this morning and temperatures will drop slowly through the day as colder air moves into the Copper River Basin. While the lowest visibilities in blowing snow will be near Paxson and Summit Lake, expect areas of blowing and drifting snow across the Copper River Basin.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO