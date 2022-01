Looking to start 2022 with some momentum, WWE will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia for one of the first events of the New Year in Day 1. The card, featuring wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown, will have several title and grudge matches on it. One of the top feuds going is Roman Reigns once again facing Brock Lesnar, with Reigns' WWE Universal Title on the line. This time, Paul Heyman will not be in Reigns’ corner. The other big match on the card will be Big E defending his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. Another rematch will take place at the event, as Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan continue their rivalry for the former’s Raw Women’s Title.

