Aptos High Parents file claims against PVUSD after stabbing incident killed their son

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV) The parents of the Aptos High student that was killed in a stabbing in August is claiming damages against Pajaro Valley School District.

On Aug. 13, a 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed and killed by a 14-year-old and 17-year-old who are referred to as K.O. and I.R. respectively. The claim goes into further detail on the day of the attack saying K.O. and I.R. confronted G.S. behind the old gym and attacked him with a knife. The claim says G.S. was found about 8 minutes later near the swimming pool and was airlifted to Natividad Medical Center where he died later that night.

Juan Sarabia and Vernice Aguilar filed a claim against the school district for the wrongful death of their son, G.S. According to the claim, they filed for the following damages:

the value of financial support that G.S. would have contributed to the family during the life expectancy that G.S. had prior to his death; the loss of benefits or gifts that Juan Sarabia and Verenice Aguilar could have expected to

receive from G.S.; funeral and burial expenses; the reasonable value of household services that G.S. would have provided; and the loss of G.S.’s love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection,

society and moral support.

They're also seeking the district cover the cost of G.S. medical care, pain, suffering, disfigurement and punitive damages he suffered before his death.

The claim said that weeks after the first day of school, Aptos High saw an "increase in violence and fights with no School Resource Officer on campus." The district had voted to end its SRO program in July 2020 , which had law enforcement officers on PVUSD campuses.

Following the incident, the district voted to run a pilot program that would bring back SROs and also hire mental health clinicians in Watsonville High and Aptos High.

According to the claim, K.O. and I.R. were known to be affiliated with gangs and K.O. was on probation for a violent crime when the fight happened. The claim also said that K.O. had pulled a knife on another student and the incident was not reported to law enforcement or child protective services, instead, K.O. was suspended for two days and returned to campus afterward.

The parents claim PVUSD personnel, including Aptos High, were aware of the recent increase in violence.

"PVUSD and District personnel breached their duty to supervise in that they provided ineffective and/or a total lack of supervision of students while on Aptos High campus during school hours," the claims said. "PVUSD and District personnel failed to provide Aptos High staff with proper training and guidance on the supervision of students. These failures were substantial factors in causing the death of G.S."

The district said the School Board will review the claim in an upcoming meeting and any action on the claim will be taken at that time.

"We remain heartbroken by the tragic death of our Aptos High School student, and our prayers remain with his family," PVUSD said in a statement to KION. "Given that this matter now involves pending litigation, the District cannot comment further on this case, other than to reiterate our sympathies and sincere condolences to the family involved."

