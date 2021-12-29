Off the Bookshelf

We've all received an unwanted Christmas in the past before, but perhaps not quite as frustrating as this one!. A video has gone viral this week of a golfer unwrapping what he thought was his brand new driver from his father. All was well as the right-hander opened it up,...
People hoped 2021 would be the year that society rebounded from the struggles of 2020, but it didn’t turn out that way. On Saturday, hundreds of Wisconsin residents gathered at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee for the annual Polar Bear Plunge to purge the negative energy from the previous year and start 2022 fresh.
Using favorite bookshelf design I built 2 shelves, one for books (5 shelves) and one for DVD’s (7 shelves with doors). These were a present for my daughter for Christmas she loves them. They are made of pine finished with General Finish brand Java gel stain.
Comments / 0