ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Off the Bookshelf

By Maralee Kalianoff
ecrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Daley is looking forward to Christmas alone in her home in Arizona. She...

www.ecrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ana-white.com

Favorite bookshelf

Using favorite bookshelf design I built 2 shelves, one for books (5 shelves) and one for DVD’s (7 shelves with doors). These were a present for my daughter for Christmas she loves them. They are made of pine finished with General Finish brand Java gel stain.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy