ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comic Book Preview – Wastelanders: Star-Lord #1

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel returns to the wastelands once more this week as Old Man Quill takes centre stage in Wastelanders: Star-Lord #1, and we have the official preview for you here; check it out…. PETER QUILL...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite Comic Book Families

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed our Favorite Comic Book Holiday...
ENTERTAINMENT
Union-Recorder

COMIC BOOKS: The Neil Gaiman Library Volume I

Neil Gaiman has written a lot of stuff. Novels, short stories, movies, television shows, commentaries, comic books. Comic books gave Gaiman his start. His "Sandman" for DC Comics remains dually legendary and timely 30 years later. Note the popularity of the ongoing Audible series and reports of a developing Netflix television adaptation of "Sandman."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
StarWars.com

Crimson Dawn Exposes the Mysteries of the Empire and More from Marvel’s March 2022 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive Preview

To reshape the galaxy, first Crimson Dawn must understand how the great Jedi Order fell allowing the Empire’s ascent to power. In StarWars.com’s first look at solicits for Marvel’s March 2022 Star Wars comics offerings, more details of Qi’ra’s quest are revealed in Star Wars: Crimson Reign, along with the covers and details from the flagship Star Wars series, the all-new Han Solo & Chewbacca series, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and Halcyon Legacy. Find out who Padmé and Anakin Skywalker cross paths with on a secret mission aboard the Halcyon, why Leia Organa and the Rebel Alliance must rely on intel from a crime syndicate, and more surprises and intrigue across Marvel’s critically-acclaimed titles from a galaxy far, far away…
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastelands#Star Lord#Wastelanders
flickeringmyth.com

Women of Marvel to return in March with all-new anthology

Following on from this year’s special, Marvel has announced that it will once again showcase its greatest female heroes and creators when Women of Marvel returns in March with a brand new collection of tales. Here’s a look at the cover artwork from Mirka Andolfo…. Some of the...
COMICS
hfchronicle.com

Comic Book 101 classes from Unshaven Comics are set to return in the Spring of 2022

Marc Alan Fishman, Matt Wright and Kyle Gnepper create comics for their publishing imprint Unshaven Comics. Additionally, they teach how to make comics in a class sponsored by the Homewood-Flossmoor Park District. Their Comic Book 101 class is set to return in the spring, they said. The program is kid-friendly, but adults are also welcome to take the class.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Announces New Han Solo & Chewbacca Comic Book Series

Marvel Announces New Han Solo & Chewbacca Comic Book. Star Wars fans, because next year will bring new adventures starring everyone’s favorite scoundrel-and-wookiee combo. Starting in March 2022, Marvel will launch Han Solo & Chewbacca, a new monthly comic that fills in some of the gaps in the pair’s history.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Relive Phase 2 of the MCU with Marvel’s Infinity Saga variant covers

Marvel Comics has announced that it is set to pay tribute to Phase Two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in March 2022 with six new Infinity Saga variant covers inspired by Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man. Check them out here….
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel releases Fantastic Four: Reckoning War trailer

The oldest conflict in the Marvel Universe will reignite this February as Marvel launches Dan Slott’s Fantastic Four: Reckoning War, and the publisher has shared an official trailer which sheds some light on the hotly-anticipated comic book event which Slott describes as “[his] Star Wars”. “When I...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Batman Detective Comics: Joker War

Anyone who read the massive "Joker War Saga" may feel like – and wonder how – they missed something upon discovering "Batman Detective Comics: Joker War." No worries. "Joker War Saga" contains the entire storyline from the pages of "Batman," "Detective Comics" and other Bat-related titles. "Detective Comics:...
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Star Colin Farrell Reveals How Close To The Comic Books This Take On The Penguin Actually Is

When The Batman was still shooting, Colin Farrell was seemingly spotted on the movie's set looking very much like the "Emperor Penguin" character from the comic books. We'd later learn that was a case of mistaken identity, with the Irish actor instead donning prosthetics and a fat suit to portray a (mostly) accurate version of Oswald Cobblepot in Matt Reeves' "Year Two" story.
MOVIES
Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Darth Vader: War of the Bounty Hunters

While the current "Darth Vader" collection is part of the larger, multi-title crossover "Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters," regular "Vader" readers don't need to read all of the other titles to follow the action of the latest "Vader" series. This "Darth Vader" series continues the storyline of what...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy