ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 14:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 17:46:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EST. * At 546 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oxford, or over Covington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Rutledge, Herndonville, Almon and Brick Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR NORTHERN WEAKLEY...EASTERN OBION AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 130 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Latham, Palmersville, Rives, Matheny Grove, Hyndsver, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Gibbs, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Mill Creek, Shaffner, Brundige, Terrell and McConnell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
News Channel Nebraska

Latest NWS forecast warns of up to 10 inches of snow, dangerous wind chill

BEATRICE, NE — The National Weather Service is increasing the snow totals in its latest forecast from Friday afternoon. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Warnings for 43 Nebraska counties in advance of the storm, which is expected to hit the eastern half of the state in the early morning hours on Saturday.
BEATRICE, NE
KSNT

Ringing in 2022 with a winter storm

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington county from 12 am Saturday to 12 am Sunday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 18:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Charleston; Tidal Berkeley DENSE SEA FOG CONTINUES ALONG THE CHARLESTON COUNTY COAST AND PORTIONS OF TIDAL BERKELEY COUNTY A large area of sea fog will persist along the Charleston County coast this evening. The fog will impact areas from Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, West Ashley, James Island and Folly Beach northeast into parts of Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and McClellanville. Visibilities will drop to less than 1/4 mile in this fog so motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. The worst driving conditions will be found east of Highway 17 and around the Stono, Ashley, Cooper, Wando and South Santee Rivers as well as the Charleston Harbor.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:52:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Expect wind chills to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning on New Year's Day

Clouds will stick around as our cold front moves through. Temperatures will plummet overnight with lows dropping into the teens, wind chills will reach sub zero. Tomorrow our Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 3 AM and will last throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will also fall throughout the day Saturday with single digits by the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

All eyes on New Year’s Day winter storm

Temperatures turn colder on the night of New Year’s Eve. Low temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the single digits. However, it will also be windy! The gusty winds will allow for wind chill values to drop to near -20° in Lincoln!. In addition to the bitter...
LINCOLN, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:52:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Expect wind chills to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Matanuska Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Matanuska Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Saturday afternoon near Palmer and to the Glenn and Parks highway interchange area and spread into Wasilla through Saturday night. Expect wind chill values from 15 below to 30 below zero in these winds Saturday night and Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 21:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 55 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and cold wind chills expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Expect wind chills to 60 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...3 PM Friday to 3 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-020215- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.Y.0003.220102T0600Z-220104T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 910 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River At Pittsburgh. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will result in periods of blowing and drifting snow, and local areas of significantly reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 55 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
MyStateline.com

The New Year kicks off with a winter storm right away

Happy New Year’s Eve! I hope you are planning to have a chill day tomorrow, since it might be a bit hazardous to travel tomorrow with this winter storm! First off, let’s take a look at the active weather alerts put out by the NWS. In the pink color is the Winter Storm Warning for most of our viewing area and just South. This is where there is higher confidence in snow totals and more hazardous travel conditions. In the purple is the Winter Weather Advisory toward the North of the viewing area where snow totals are less hazardous.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy