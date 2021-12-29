Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greeley; Valley WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning this morning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory this afternoon through Sunday morning, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Valley and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

GREELEY COUNTY, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO