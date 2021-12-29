ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR NORTHERN WEAKLEY...EASTERN OBION AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 130 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Latham, Palmersville, Rives, Matheny Grove, Hyndsver, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Gibbs, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Mill Creek, Shaffner, Brundige, Terrell and McConnell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
News Channel Nebraska

Latest NWS forecast warns of up to 10 inches of snow, dangerous wind chill

BEATRICE, NE — The National Weather Service is increasing the snow totals in its latest forecast from Friday afternoon. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Warnings for 43 Nebraska counties in advance of the storm, which is expected to hit the eastern half of the state in the early morning hours on Saturday.
BEATRICE, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 18:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Charleston; Tidal Berkeley DENSE SEA FOG CONTINUES ALONG THE CHARLESTON COUNTY COAST AND PORTIONS OF TIDAL BERKELEY COUNTY A large area of sea fog will persist along the Charleston County coast this evening. The fog will impact areas from Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, West Ashley, James Island and Folly Beach northeast into parts of Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and McClellanville. Visibilities will drop to less than 1/4 mile in this fog so motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. The worst driving conditions will be found east of Highway 17 and around the Stono, Ashley, Cooper, Wando and South Santee Rivers as well as the Charleston Harbor.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 13:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Now to 6 AM Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 55 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 05:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible with significant blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions at times. * WHERE...Richardson Highway south of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow plenty of extra time if travel is necessary late tonight into Sunday. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Western Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will quickly transition from a wintry mix over to snow this evening. Snow will then become moderate to heavy at times late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with snowfall rates around 1 inch per hour Sunday morning. As temperatures cool rapidly below freezing, there may be a thin layer of ice on untreated paved surfaces beneath the accumulating snow.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will result in periods of blowing and drifting snow, and local areas of significantly reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex Pockets of Light Freezing Rain and Freezing Drizzle This Morning A few pockets of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected this morning across the St. Lawrence Valley and northern Adirondacks, with pre-dawn temperatures right around 32 degrees. Untreated surfaces may become icy until temperatures warm above freezing by 9am. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 21:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE RICHARDSON HIGHWAY NEAR PAXSON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. North winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Copper River Basin. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM AKST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel along the Richardson Highway near Paxson and Summit Lake will be very difficult due to blowing snow and blizzard conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this morning and temperatures will drop slowly through the day as colder air moves into the Copper River Basin. While the lowest visibilities in blowing snow will be near Paxson and Summit Lake, expect areas of blowing and drifting snow across the Copper River Basin.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Embarras River at Lawrenceville affecting Lawrence County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Embarras River at Lawrenceville. * WHEN...From this evening to late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Minor agricultural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 29.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 30.9 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Embarras River Lawrenceville 30.0 29.5 Sat 9 am CST 30.7 30.8 29.4
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow plenty of extra time if travel is necessary late tonight into Sunday. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Western Clinton Counties in New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will quickly transition from a wintry mix over to snow this evening. Snow will then become moderate to heavy at times late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow will continue through the day Sunday then quickly ends Sunday evening.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

