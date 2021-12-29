Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Clinton; Cumberland; Lincoln; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell; Simpson; Warren .Multiple rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to the region today. A cold front will push the rain out of the area this evening. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * All of central Kentucky and southern Indiana. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are expected. * WHEN...Now through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO