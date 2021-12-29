ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism

By KAT STAFFORD, JAMES LAPORTA - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

In February, with the images of the violent insurrection in Washington still fresh in the minds of Americans, newly confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took the...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

U.S. Generals issue chilling warning — civil war possible if another insurrection is attempted

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Three retired United States generals are issuing a chilling warning about the possibility of yet another attempted coup in 2024. In an op-ed published by The Washington Post, former Army Major Gen. Paul Eaton, former Brigadier Gen. Steven Anderson, and former Army Major Gen. Antonio Taguba expressed concern about what the future holds for America's fragile democracy.expressed concern about what the future holds for America's fragile democracy.
MILITARY
blogforarizona.net

Three Retired Generals Warn That We Must Prepare Now For the Next GQP Insurrection

Retired Generals Paul D. Eaton, Antonio M. Taguba and Steven M. Anderson write at the Washington Post, Retired generals: The military must prepare now for a 2024 insurrection:. As we approach the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we — all of us former senior military officials — are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
weisradio.com

Biden lays out new efforts against omicron in address to nation

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden detailed further steps his administration will take to slow the spread of omicron in an address to the nation on Tuesday, including an effort to distribute 500 million free at-home rapid tests to Americans next month, dispatch military members to overburdened hospitals and continue the push to vaccinate and boost all Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Armed Forces#Defense Secretary#Us Capitol#Dod#Americans#Capitol Police
Scranton Times

No defense against DOD budget

On Dec. 15, the Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act, authorizing the yearly defense budget. At $768 billion, it breezed through the House and the Senate with widespread bipartisan support, at a time when that’s extremely rare. But many people weren’t happy with the end product.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

Pentagon defines prohibited behavior in effort to tackle extremism

In an ongoing effort to tackle extremism within military ranks, the Pentagon is putting forward a clearer, sharper definition of extremist behavior, updating the older guidance that was considered too vague on what was and was not allowed. The results of the Countering Extremism Working Group, including a report on...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Marines say Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is a ‘purge’

As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy