Sacramento, CA

Warming Shelters Open Across NorCal As Heavy Snow, Rain Persist

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With freezing overnight temperatures expected across Northern California throughout the end of the year, warming shelters have opened up across the region for those in need.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be at near or below freezing through the weekend. Heavy amounts of snow have fallen in the Sierra and foothills while extensive amounts of rain have drenched the valley.

More rain and snow were expected again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Warming center information is below:

SACRAMENTO
City Hall lobby at 915 I St.
Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd.
Both open Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day.

STOCKON
Arnold Rue Community Center at 5758 Lorraine Ave.
Stribley Community Center at 1760 E. Sonora St.
Both open overnight Dec. 27-Jan. 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

TRACY
Good Shepherd Community Church
306 West Eaton Ave.
Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until March 31.

CALAVERAS COUNTY

Arnold Independence Hall at 1445 Blagen Rd. in Arnold
West Point Community Hall at 22283 Highway 26 in West Point
Both open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Wed., Dec. 29

and

Murphys Fire District Training Center
58 Jones St. in Murphys
Opens at 3 Tuesday and Wednesday

TUOLUMNE COUNTY
Enrichment Center at 102 Hospital Rd. in Sonora Open starting today @ 7 p.m. and open until 7 p.m. Wednesday with no overnight stay allowed.
Word of Life Fellowship at 24630 CA-108 in Mi-Wuk Village, CA 95346 — Open during the day Wednesday

NEVADA CITY
Veterans Hall (lower level) at 415 North Pine St.
Madelyn Helling Library Community Room at 980 Helling Way
Both opened at 4:30 Tuesday and are expected to be open through Thursday morning

CBS Sacramento

‘Worst That I’ve Seen’: PG&E Faces Unprecedented Challenges To Get Power Back In Foothills

(FORESTHILL) — Adam Wright, the executive vice president of operations and chief operations officer for Pacific Gas and Electric, says the damage caused by the recent, record-setting snow storm in the Sierra Foothills is the worst he’s seen. In a press conference Friday, Wright said thousands of employees were working around the clock to get power back to roughly 36,000 customers in the area. He said crews were facing unprecedented conditions working to repair 5,000 separate locations with damage. “I haven’t seen damage like this in my time in the utility profession which is over two decades,” Wright said. While the region is...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: What To Expect For California’s Drought After Record Snow, Rain

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Record breaking snow and rainfall since October has drought and forestry experts optimistic about what’s to come, but a wet start to the water season does not guarantee California’s statewide drought will end. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded 212″ of snow in December, which totaled 258% of the average snowpack through Dec. 29 and 70% of the average annual snowfall. How those numbers and above average totals impact the drought will take more time. “I think in this case we’re not there yet, we won’t really know how wet this year’s gonna be until, March,” said Jay...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘They All Check Up On Each Other’: Neighbors Helping Neighbors In Pollock Pines After Heavy Snow, Power Outages

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — With the record snowfall comes the reality: it needs to move. So Pollock Pines neighbors are helping each other dig out. Austin Merick and his roommate Garrett were in front of Bob and Carol Velek’s home on Thursday, using a skid-steer to plow snow. “I just do it to keep the neighborhood positive,” said Merick. They take turns. “I have just been driving around,” said Garrett. City and county crews are doing what they can to clear area roadways. “The snow plow can’t make it down there because the tree is laying over the power lines,” said Terry Lake, another Pollock Pines resident. Tens...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Sees Power Restored To Some, Others Still Wait With No Running Water

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — In Nevada County, there was a powerful surprise for some residents and business owners. Pacific Gas and Electric restored power for some on Thursday for the time since a massive snowstorm knocked it out Sunday night. PG&E reports Nevada County still had around 16,000 customers without power Thursday night. In the more rural areas of the county, trees were down, lines are down, and the power outage in some areas means no plumbing and no water for households running off wells. For some, the snow is a main resource. Ross and Tami Crary have lived in Nevada County for decades and...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
APPLEGATE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Everything Is Closed At One Point Or Another’: Heavy Snow Makes A Mess Of Sierra Highways

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Sierra snow has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line, prompting mile-long delays. It took a half a dozen men to try and get one driver out of the snow “That’s my bad luck,” said the driver. A California Highway Patrol officer manned steering wheel to help get him out of harm’s way, only to inform him that I-80 was shut down. “I was behind him and he got stuck and I decided to help him, and so I get stuck too,” said a man who was helping push the car on the Applegate Boulevard offramp. Near-whiteout...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Mayor Says City Is in ‘Dire’ Situation Due to Power Outage

COLFAX (CBS13) — Colfax Mayor Trinity Burruss wants her city to know she’s here to help. The recent, record-breaking snow storm in the Sierra has left tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power. For Colfax residents, that’s only half the problem. “We have a combination of people trapped in their homes and not having power,” Mayor Burruss tells CBS13. “And for many, that means no heat source and no ability to cook.” Mayor Burruss says PG&E’s best estimate for getting power restored is January 2. The utility company’s biggest challenge is getting access to roads crowded with heavy snow,...
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

Foresthill Woman Trapped After Tree Falls On House In Snowstorm

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — The Placer County community of Foresthill is in survival mode right now. The power is out and downed trees have left the area looking like more of a disaster zone. So much snow had fallen so fast, first responders could not get to people calling for help while being trapped in their own homes. Four separate oak trees fell on a Foresthill home on Bellwood Court with a family sleeping inside. The living room ceiling was left with a giant hole and the broken beams and Insulation exposed. Becky Cody is staying in a nearby motel now. She lives in the home...
FORESTHILL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search Crews Out In Force For 1st Clear Day Since Effort To Find Missing Skier At Northstar Began

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search and rescue crews are taking advantage of the first clear day since the effort to find a skier who went missing at Northstar resort began. Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning. There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since. Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. During the series of storms that dumped snow...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Customer Alerts Show Power May Be Out Until Jan. 10 In Pollock Pines

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — A snowstorm power struggle: PG&E is sending alerts out to customers in some hard hit areas, saying the power could be out not just days longer, but weeks longer. In Pollock Pines, PG&E sent texts to customers that power may not be back on until the second week of January. Snow is piled high in Pollock Pines – cars are covered and so are mailboxes belonging to homes stuck deep behind long, unplowed driveways. On Wednesday, PG&E sent out an alert to 2,400 Pollock Pines customers. The utility says crews won’t be on site until Jan. 10, 2022. In Colfax,...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ski Resorts Close Due To Wind Gusts And Avalanche Danger

SIERRAS (CBS13) — Due to the dangerous conditions from the storm in the Sierras, ski resorts have closed, authorities said. With reports of wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour at Palisades Tahoe and the potential for avalanches, it’s hard to say when the resort will open again. Visibility has also been reported to be very poor, the closure being primarily a matter of safety.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

‘Access Is Horrible’: PG&E Faces Challenges Getting Power Back To 60,000 Customers In Foothills

COLFAX (CBS13) — Tens of thousands of PG&E customers in the Sierra Foothills are waiting for their power to return after a record-breaking winter storm wreaked havoc on trees and power lines in the area. Mike Schutte, PG&E Sierra Field Operations superintendent, told CBS13 that as of Tuesday afternoon, 207 outages were affecting nearly 60,000 customers. The biggest obstacle to getting power back? “Access,” says Schutte, “It’s the snow. It’s a slow-go.” Meanwhile, customers like Mackenzie Herren have been stranded for days with no power. “I’ve never seen a situation like this,” the Colfax resident tells CBS13. “So yeah, I’m over it.” Mackenzie says tree...
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Along American River May Be Impacted As Water Released From Folsom Dam

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Folsom Lake is just 58% full, but the federal government is now releasing water from the dam. Homeless people along the American River worry the rising water levels could leave them displaced. “We’ll probably just go on the other side like we did before,” one person said. The main spillway is closed, and the feds are releasing water through the power plant — but why during a drought? “What we need to do is vacate space in Folsom Reservoir so it can absorb the inflow from succeeding storm events,” said Drew Lessard with the Bureau of Reclamation. The lake level is rapidly...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large Power Outage In Truckee Leaves Many Without Power During Storm

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Some Truckee residents are still without power Sunday evening from a large power outage that began at around 9 a.m., authorities said. Customers of Liberty Utility were the majority affected, with 14,000 customers initially losing power. As of Sunday evening, the number of residents still affected has not been reported, however, customers in the Loyalton and Portola areas have had their power restored.  
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Flights Canceled, Delayed Due To COVID-19 Issues And Weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The Sacramento International Airport is edging towards pre-pandemic travel numbers during the holiday season with an expected 16,000 travelers through the airport everyday until January 3rd. Those numbers put SMF at about 85% of 2019 levels, according to a release from Sacramento County. They also align with national statistics that show travel is back, at least, more than it was in 2020. Triple A reports more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec....
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Wednesday Night

LODI (CBS13) — Part of Highway 99 in Lodi will see a full closure Wednesday night through Thursday morning as crews raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to improve vertical clearance. According to Caltrans, all lanes between State Route 12/Victor Road and Turner Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Thursday. Detour routes are: Northbound traffic is advised to exit at SR-12/Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, left on Cluff Avenue, left on Black Diamond Way, right on Beckman Road, then continue north on Beckman until you reach the northbound 99 on-ramp. Southbound traffic is advised to exit at Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound 99 on-ramp. Caltrans said the bridge work is to raise the overcrossing to fit the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance to avoid high-load strikes.
LODI, CA
