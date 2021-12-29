ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Cloud Managed Services Market Key Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Size Is Expected To Grow USD 139.4 Billion By 2026 - ReportsnReports

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

PUNE, India, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Managed Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 86.1 billion in 2021 to USD 139.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. Cloud managed services are rapidly gaining acceptance worldwide by large enterprises and SMEs due to various benefits, including the rise in digitization and emerging trend of workplace transformation, reduced costs, efficient collaborations, and reduced time to market new products.

Managed Communication and Collaboration services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

The report profiles the following key vendors:

IBM (US), Ericsson ( Sweden), AWS (US), Cisco (US), Infosys ( India), NTT DATA ( Japan), Fujitsu ( Japan), Accenture ( Ireland), HPE (US), NEC ( Japan), Atos (France), Alcatel-Lucent (France), TCS ( India), Wipro ( India), Rackspace (US), Datacom ( New Zealand), Huawei (China), Cloudicity ( Washington), Connectria (US), DLT Solutions (US), Sirius Compture Solutions (US).

Get a Free Sample Copy of Global Cloud Managed Services Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5173235

Communication and collaboration play a crucial role in any organization; they help employees improve their efficiency and enhance team collaboration. It is not a single tool or product but a collection of solutions, which organizations implement to ensure all their technologies work together, smoothly and securely, for near real-time collaboration. It consists of a variety of communication tools, such as voice, IP telephony calling, instant messaging, desktop sharing, telepresence, and web conferencing, audio conferencing, and video conferencing, to interact together in a virtually seamless way.

To increase business productivity and maintain a competitive edge in the market, SMEs are adopting cloud managed services at a higher rate

Organizations with an employee range of 1 and 999 are categorized under SMEs. These enterprises face greater resource crunch than larger enterprises and require better methods to solve complexities for better cost optimization on their business processes. With the increasing number of SMEs worldwide, the requirement for managed services is also increasing. Cloud services have become the central part of the business process due to their flexibility and ease of use and are expected to grow in the coming years. Security and compliance and reduction in downtime are some of the major benefits SMEs are experiencing through the adoption of managed services.

The retail and consumer goods industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The retail sector is one of the fastest-growing verticals due to the rising consumer purchasing power; thus, the vertical is attracting major companies around the world. The growing trends in mobile data consumption and the increased usage of smartphones and tablets in the countries have paved the way for greater demand for mobility solutions in the retail industry. Consumer goods companies from beverages to cosmetics are weighing their future business model approach.

Direct Purchase of Global Cloud Managed Services Market Research Report at ( Use Discount Coupon Available on website) https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5173235

North America to dominate the cloud managed services market in 2021

North America has been an extremely open and competitive market in terms of the adoption of cloud managed services solutions across verticals, such as healthcare, IT, and manufacturing. It is the topmost region in adopting cloud managed services. It has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, such as integration technologies with AI, cloud, and mobile technologies within traditional cloud managed services. Higher internet penetration is a major driver for adopting cloud applications. The increasing adoption of the recurring revenue model. North America is expected to grow the adoption of managed services by businesses. However, service providers with a focus on customer engagement would gain more return from the recurring revenue model.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

  • By Company Type: Tier I: 42%, Tier II: 24%, and Tier III: 34%
  • By Designation: C-Level: 28%, D-Level: 38%, and Others:34%
  • By Region: North America: 41%, Europe: 22%, APAC: 19%, Row: 18%

Research Coverage

The global cloud managed services market has been segmented by service types, organization size, vertical, and region. The cloud managed services market is sub segmented by service types which includes managed business services, managed network services, managed security services, managed infrastructure services, managed mobility services, managed communication and collaboration services. Based on organization size, the market is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. Verticals considered in the study include government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and lifescience, manufacturing, IT, energy and utilities and others (energy and utilities, IT, media, entertainment and education). By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Another Related Reports:

Cloud Managed Services Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type- This report describes the global market size of Cloud Managed Services from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Companies Covered: IBM, Cisco Systems. Inc, Ericsson, Verizon Communication Inc., Accenture PLC, NTT Data Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, China Huaxin, CenturyLink, etc. Get Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4825150

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact:

Ganesh PardeshiTower B5, office 101, Magarpatta SEZ, Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India +1-888-391-5441 sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-managed-services-market-key-players-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-size-is-expected-to-grow-usd-139-4-billion-by-2026---reportsnreports-301451411.html

SOURCE ReportsnReports

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Cloud-based Database Market 2021 Scope of the Report, Challenges and Trends, Key Regions and Key Players Analysis by 2031

Global Cloud-based Database Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Cloud-based Database industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Cloud-based Database market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Cloud-based Database development status is presented in this report. The key Cloud-based Database market trends which have led to the development of Cloud-based Database will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Photographic Services Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2031

Global Photographic Services Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Photographic Services industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Photographic Services market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Photographic Services development status is presented in this report. The key Photographic Services market trends which have led to the development of Photographic Services will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Activated Charcoal Products Markets Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Source (Wood, Coconut Shell, Others), By Application (Personal Care, Medicine, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global activated charcoal products market is expected to grow at a substantial rate...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managed Services#Cloud Services#Market Research#Key Market#Cloud Technology#Ibm#Ericsson#Infosys#Ntt Data#Fujitsu#Nec#Alcatel Lucent#Tcs#Rackspace#Huawei#Dlt Solutions#Sirius Compture Solutions
TheStreet

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2022-2026 With 2020 As The Base Year

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Product (Apheresis Systems, Infusion Devices, Blood Warmers, Venous Access Devices, Filters, Others), By Blood Component (Whole Blood, Plasma, RBC, Others), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global...
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Nanometer Particle Size Analyzers Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Forecasts To 2031 | Malvern, Beckman Coulter, IZON

Market research on most trending report Global “Nanometer Particle Size Analyzers” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Nanometer Particle Size Analyzers market state of affairs. The Nanometer Particle Size Analyzers marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Nanometer Particle Size Analyzers report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Nanometer Particle Size Analyzers Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Enterprise Key Management Market Size Research Report 2022 SWOT Analysis By || Amazon Web Services Inc., Gemalto NV, Thales e-Security

Global Enterprise Key Management market looks into a report for investigation of the Enterprise Key Management marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Enterprise Key Management market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Enterprise Key Management industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Enterprise Key Management market players.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Analysis Of The Global Hydroxychloroquine Market 2021 Including COVID-19 Impacts

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Aircraft Slat Systems Market Size, Impacted By COVID-19, To Reach US$ 0.6 Billion In 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Slat Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Component Type (Slats and Fixed Leading Edge), by Material Type (Aluminum and Others), and by Region ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Launch System Payload Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact Analysis Report by Industry Share, Size, Key Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape to 2027

The most recent research will give you a general overview of the global Launch System Payload Market, as well as factors influencing future growth, potential prospects, and current trends. This research looks at the global market structure, segmentation, growth rates, and revenue share comparisons. This report provides an overview of the market at a high level. The study investigates the revenue market size as well as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study also depicts the competitive landscape of the industry's leading competitors, as well as the percentage market share of the top organizations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Global Database Management System Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 32.11 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Database Management System industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 32.11 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
MARKETS
TheStreet

United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report 2021-2026 - Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices V/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product (Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United States Blood Glucose...
MARKETS
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy