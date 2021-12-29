ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHTF2021 Opens In Shenzhen China

By PR Newswire
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23 rd China High-Tech Fair (CHTF2021) opened in Shenzhen, China on December 27, 2021.

CHTF 2021 includes both online and offline components spanning five days and three days respectively. More than 1,900 domestic and foreign enterprises appeared on the first day of the CHTF's online exhibition, covering various high-tech fields such as the next generation of Internet and communications technology including cloud computing and 5G, and strategic emerging industries encompassing environmental protection, new energy vehicles, and aerospace.

Notable domestic corporate brands in attendance at this year's CHTF include Huawei, ZTE, Honor, and Changhong Group. They are joined by Tsinghua University, Peking University and other top academic institutions, while the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and other government departments also set up exhibitions.

As an internationally renowned science and technology event, CHTF provides an important stage for sharing critical insights into new market needs, future technology, and new trends in industry development. This year's CHFT is focused on a number of prominent themes rooted in China but with global relevance, such as "New Era, New Economy", "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality", and " China's Smart Manufacturing". Popular buzzwords at the moment, such as the post-pandemic era and the metaverse, are firmly encapsulated by the hardcore scientific and technological innovation products and technologies on display at CHTF.

The international presence at CHTF 2021 is unique, with exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign partners ongoing despite the global pandemic. Enterprises from 25 countris are displaying online, while delegations from 11 countries including Belgium, Brazil, Poland are exhibiting in person at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

An integral component of CHTF is the China High-Tech Forum, which has become an essential platform for sharing the latest scientific and technological developments, understanding both the Chinese and global economy, and strengthening international technical and economic cooperation. This year's forum will be attended by nearly 50 experts, scholars, and business representatives.

Virtual Exhibition and Online Forum: https://online.chtf.com/pcen23/#/Home

Official Website: https://www.chtf.com/english/ Facebook: @ CHTFChina LinkedIn: @ China Hi-tech Fair

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chtf2021-opens-in-shenzhen-china-301451410.html

SOURCE CHTF Organizing Committee Office

