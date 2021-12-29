ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Howell Township Clerk Harris Says Farewell

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
Dwayne Harris (Photo courtesy Atlantic Highlands)

HOWELL – Municipal Clerk Dwayne Harris bid a farewell to Howell Township as he officially resigned from the position.

Harris first took on the job in July after council members voted unanimously to hire him as the new Municipal Clerk in June. Harris, who succeeded previous Township Clerk Sue Minock, became the third Clerk in Howell Township in the past two years.

Harris came into Howell Township with over 30 years of experience in business and local government. He previously served as the municipal clerk in Atlantic Highlands, Trenton and Berlin.

Harris told Jersey Shore Online that he had accepted a position as Township Manager in another municipality located in Burlington County.

Here’s what Harris said about leaving his job as Clerk of Howell Township: “Although I could see myself working in Howell for quite some time, this opportunity presented itself rather unexpectedly and served as an excellent progression in my career. I am currently completing the final chapter of my dissertation pursuing a Ph.D. in Public Administration from Liberty University. This new position will allow me to utilize my education and experience more broadly.

“It has been a great experience working in Howell, although relatively brief. The residents have been genuinely warm and welcoming, even though one called for my resignation during a meeting. Having worked in the City of Trenton and a few other municipalities around the state, Howell faces similar challenges and some of the same ‘politics’ as the others. Still, Howell is very fortunate to have highly competent, skilled professionals and superior employees to manage the operations on behalf of the citizens and the governing body,” he said.

“I thank the Council and Township Manager, Brian Geoghegan, for the confidence they displayed in me and for providing me the opportunity to serve here. Finally, I thank Allison, Donna, Angela, Maria, and Elsie for receiving me as their newest ‘team leader’ and for their support.”

The Township has posted online that they accepting applications for a new clerk. Anyone interested can apply by visiting twp.howell.nj.us/jobs.aspx.

