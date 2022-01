What happened on December 31 in the history of the New York Rangers. On December 31, 1991, Brian Leetch did what he usually did, contributing offensively in a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Winnipeg Arena. What made it unusual was that it was the 17th straight game that Leetch got a point, setting a franchise record. No one has come close since.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO