Chris Krok Show: Rewarding Undistracted Driving

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know about the consequences of distracted driving, but what about rewarding undistracted...

wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Road Rage in the Metroplex

Driving can be frustrating. There’s traffic, distracted driving, speeding, and more factors that all attribute to angry driving. In fact, a new study says that more Texans than ever are becoming more frustrated behind the wheel since the pandemic. Do you think DFW has the worst traffic? And what frustrates you the most when you drive?
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: This is What Your Support Does

Over the course of this past week, we have spoken many times with Stephen Gersuk from the Denton State Supported Living Center in regards to WBAP’s 43rd annual Christmas is for Caring. This time, he gives us a touching personal story of the DSSLC, and it paints a wonderful picture to show how much your support helps so many lives. You may want some tissues.
DENTON, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another Day, Another COVID Update

The FDA has now authorized Pfizer’s new COVID pill, Paxlovid, for use in people ages 16 and up. This is really great news for everyone, especially those still at higher risk. Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he also discusses other COVID news, such as billions of dollars in COVID relief funds that have been stolen. All that, and more on the Chris Krok Show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: COVID Travel Nightmares

For some, COVID has really impacted holiday plans, the big one now being cancelled flights. Over 2,600 flights were cancelled globally on Monday, alone! Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok. Hear him discuss what to do when your flight gets delayed or cancelled, and more on how COVID is impacting this holiday season.
TRAVEL
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Troy Dungan

Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he talks to former TV weatherman and Texas television icon, Troy Dungan. Listen as he recounts and reminisces about his days giving all of us the weather, as well as how he brought Christianity and his faith into the business.
CELEBRITIES
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Seeing the World in 2022

Planning on seeing the world? Whether or not you want to go sooner or later, travelling in this day in age has changed. How can you travel smart and safely? Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he talks to travel expert Herbert Moseley of SelecTours to give you all the info you need!
LIFESTYLE
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Last-Minute Holiday Guide

Are you among the last-minute holiday shoppers? Or are you trying to find some fun things to do with your family this holiday season? Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he speaks with Holly Quartarto from Galleria Dallas about some Christmas tips. From last-minute gifts to entertainment, there’s still tons of options for everyone out there.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Start 2022 in Style

Do you have any big New Year’s Eve plans? Need a way to start 2022 in style? Guest host Scott Sams talks to Chris Wrenn from the iconic Statler Hotel to discuss their Black and White Ball. What better way to start the new year partying Truman Capote style.
LIFESTYLE
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Helping Kids in Need

Bryan’s House is a non-profit organization that helps children that have serious medical conditions or special needs. In times like these, some families need extra help. Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he talks to Abigail Erickson-Torres from Bryan’s House to learn more about how they help, and how we can help as well.
BRYAN, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Texas Train Keeps A Rollin’!

The train keeps-a-rollin’! In spite of a labor shortage, supply chain issues, inflation, and a pandemic, the Texas economy continues to grow by leaps in bounds. Companies are spending billions of dollars to move to Texas. Why? What is it about Texas that so many businesses like? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Churches Solicit Online?

We’re used to targeted ads when we browse the internet or social media. But should churches use your online data to send you ads? Is this ethical? Or are churches just adapting to the 21st century? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
RELIGION
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Will 2022 Be The Year Of The Worker?

Texas is the Quitter Capital of America, but the Great Resignation continues throughout the country. Employees are demanding better pay, more flexible hours, the choice to work from home, and other benefits. And companies are ready to give them! Will 2022 be the Year Of The Worker? (No socialists, not like that!) The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
ECONOMY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Top Fake News Stories Of 2021!

There’s an old saying: you can’t believe everything you read in the newspaper! Well, that goes for cable TV and internet news, too. There was a lot of news in 2021, but a good chunk of it was fake news. Rick tells you what the top fake news stories of 2021 were. What are your top fake news stories? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TV & VIDEOS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Is Texas Ready To Go It Alone On COVID?

During the 2020 campaign, President Biden told the American people that he would solve the COVID crisis. But during a recent meeting with the nation’s governors, Biden flat out said that the federal government doesn’t have a solution for COVID – it has to come from the state or local level! So what were all those mandates about, anyway? With omicron cases doubling in less than a week, and Texas running out of monoclonal antibodies, the question is: is Texas ready to go it alone on COVID? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Should We Respond To The Omicron Surge?

It looks like the experts were right: omicron cases and hospitalizations are going up, here in DFW and nationwide. Yet those same experts say that if you’re vaccinated, omicron is more contagious but the symptoms are mild. How should we respond to the omicron surge? Should we go back to March 2020 and shut down? Or should we continue on like nothing’s wrong? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Beware of Bank Juggers

Be on the lookout, as there has been a rise of bank jugging in the suburbs of the metroplex. Now what is bank jugging? It’s when thieves spy on and follow you out of the bank, and eventually rob you of the money you just withdrew. We want to let you know of what’s going on so you can be more aware, especially this holiday season where bank visits may be more frequent!
PERSONAL FINANCE
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: COVID Panic in the Metroplex?

With the omicron variant surging, are you freaking out about needing a COVID test? Chris doesn’t think we should be. But the holiday panic has resulted in rapid tests being sold out all over the metroplex. Leave it to Joe to wait until after the panic to try and fix it.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: COVID and the Economy

One question that many people have been asking the last few months is: what is happening to the economy? We all know inflation is up and everything is so much more expensive, but is it a direct result of the supply chain issue? Or is it a sign of a weak economy? Derrick Kinney joins the show to break it all down, plus give some advice on how to prepare financially for 2022. Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok.
BUSINESS

