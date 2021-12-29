ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Krok Show: Comedian Al Fike

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be hard to make a living doing comedy, but what...

Chris Krok Show: Trust in the Age of the Internet

With everything in this age moving online, what is the actual trust in the internet? It’s a place that many people now go to get their news, but is it the best place to be? The site with the least amount of trust may surprise you, but also maybe not. So, in this time, what can we trust? Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok.
Chris Krok Show: Remembering Betty White

Just 17 days ahead of the century mark, the beloved Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve. It’s almost romantic in a way, being the last one of this year to leave us. But we want to take the time to remember her and her long career. What are some of your favorite memories of Betty White? Big Jim Smith fills in for Chris Krok.
12-20-21 The Chris Berg Show Episode 55

Dan Perrine of James Patrick Real Estate is live in studio! Leigh Backhaus shares his story of being pat-dwn in a ND hospital. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Slays In Sexy Backless Dress As She Gears Up For 2022

With 2021 wrapping up quickly, the NBA star’s wife looked gorgeous, as she gets ready to ring in the New Year. The New Year is nearly here! As 2022 quickly approaches, Savannah James, 35, showed that she’s ready for next year to arrive, with a sexy Instagram photo on Wednesday December 29. Savannah, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, looked excited to kick off whatever chapter the next year will bring.
‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
Betty White, Beloved TV Legend & ‘Golden Girls’ Star, Dead at 99

Betty White has died at the age of 99. Variety reported that the famed comedian died on Friday morning in her home just weeks before her 100th birthday. White was known for her work on the hit television show “The Golden Girls,” hosting “SNL,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Proposal,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She was also the first woman to produce a television show and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. She has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards — her first in 1951 and most recently, 2011. The star was readying to her celebrate...
Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
