Chris Krok Show: COVID and the Economy

Anthony Fauci is likely to rake in the highest ever government retirement package in the history of the US, with an annual payment exceeding $350,000 (£259,000).Dr Fauci, who turned 81 on Christmas eve and is the chief medical adviser to president Joe Biden, will have his pension and benefits continue to increase through annual cost-of-living adjustments, Forbes reported.The top infectious diseases expert has had a 55-year-long career in the US government and is one of the highest-compensated federal employees. He is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.He was paid $434,312 (£322,309) in 2020, a...
