ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chris Krok Show: COVID and the Economy

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne question that many people have been asking the last few months is: what is happening to the...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Rewarding Undistracted Driving

We all know about the consequences of distracted driving, but what about rewarding undistracted driving? There’s an app for that! Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he talks to Neha Hussein about this app she created to help make the road a safer place. She also discusses WEDallas, which helps women entrepreneurs get their start.
TECHNOLOGY
wbap.com

Texas Economy Increases Despite COVID or Supply Chain Issues.

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas economy continues to rebound despite the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues. According to new surveys from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the state’s manufacturing sector saw growth in December, while several parts of the service sector showed a slower pace of acceleration.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Inflation
wosu.org

Central Ohio Economy Loosening Grip of COVID-19; Optimism For 2022

Central Ohio’s 2021 economy improved from 2020, but one local economist points to growing COVID-19 infections and inflation as still slowing the recovery. “Together with COVID, I think this rapid run-up in inflation is what’s killed consumer sentiment which is now at its lowest level in a decade,” said economist and founder of Regionomics, Bill Lafayette.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Anthony Fauci to receive largest retirement package in American government history

Anthony Fauci is likely to rake in the highest ever government retirement package in the history of the US, with an annual payment exceeding $350,000 (£259,000).Dr Fauci, who turned 81 on Christmas eve and is the chief medical adviser to president Joe Biden, will have his pension and benefits continue to increase through annual cost-of-living adjustments, Forbes reported.The top infectious diseases expert has had a 55-year-long career in the US government and is one of the highest-compensated federal employees. He is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.He was paid $434,312 (£322,309) in 2020, a...
U.S. POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Are You Paying More To Eat Out?

Supply chain problems plus a shortage of workers has led to an increase in prices across the board. Restaurants, in particular, are struggling two years into the pandemic. But many eateries, instead of reprinting their menus every time they change prices, are adding an inflation surcharge to your bill. Are you paying more to eat out? Joe Monastero, Chief Operating Officer of the Texas Restaurant Association, is here to explain the challenges restaurants are going through. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
RESTAURANTS
wbap.com

Fort Worth Hospital Worried About COVID Spike

(WBAP/KLIF) — One Forth Worth hospital is feeling the stress of the latest pandemic surge. A new spike of COVID-19 has DFW hospitals concerned about the number of patients and a potential shortage of staff. Nurse Charlsea Prichard at Texas Health Harris Hospital says following vaccine availability and a...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Should We Respond To The Omicron Surge?

It looks like the experts were right: omicron cases and hospitalizations are going up, here in DFW and nationwide. Yet those same experts say that if you’re vaccinated, omicron is more contagious but the symptoms are mild. How should we respond to the omicron surge? Should we go back to March 2020 and shut down? Or should we continue on like nothing’s wrong? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy