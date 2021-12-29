ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Johnson leads Saint Mary's past Yale 87-60

By Automated Insights
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson tied his career high with...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1baseball.com

Fall Report: Saint Mary’s

The Gaels’ baseball brand reached new heights in 2021. For starters, three arms from the current team were drafted and signed (Ky Bush, second round to Angels; Michael Hobbs, 10th round to Dodgers; Carlos Lomeli, 17th round to the Pirates). In the big leagues, former Gaels Patrick Wisdom, Tony Gonsolin, and Corbin Burnes all turned in banner campaigns. Wisdom hit 28 home runs for the Cubs, and Gonsolin made 13 starts for the Dodgers. And of course, Burnes’ season was the coup de gras, as he won the National League Cy Young Award with a dominant performance in 2021.
BASEBALL
Frankfort Times

Central Arkansas routs Champion Christian College 119-47

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had 18 points to lead seven Central Arkansas players in double figures as the Bears rolled past Champion Christian College 119-47 on Friday. Camren Hunter added 17 points, Elias Cato chipped in 13, and Darious Hall and Churchill Bounds each had 12. Chatham...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Tass
Person
Saint Mary
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee freshmen provide depth, poise in Lady Vols' first SEC game of season

When Alabama came back after trailing by as much as 13 in the first half to take the lead in the third quarter, it was a particular lineup that settled the Tennessee Lady Vols down. Most of the last five minutes of the third quarter – when Tamari Key sat due to foul trouble – were played by Jordan Walker, Keyen Green and three freshmen: Brooklynn Miles, Kaiya Wynn and Karoline Striplin. In the absence of starters Rae Burrell and...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Ap#Gaels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

No. 5 Notre Dame faces No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 5 Notre Dame lost its coach and its chance at playing in the College Football Playoff in a span of six days, a tumultuous stretch that could have sent the program spiraling. New Irish coach Marcus Freeman has steadied the rudder, kept the Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Pelicans' Valanciunas enters COVID-19 protocols

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, coach Willie Green said Friday. Valanciunas' status effectively rules him out for the Pelicans' next game at Milwaukee on Saturday night. He has been among New Orleans' most productive players this season, averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Young scores 35, Hawks rally to beat Cavaliers 121-118

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points, Clint Capela had 18 points and a season-high 23 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 16-point deficit for a 121-118 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Young made a pair of free throws with 7.6 seconds left...
NBA
Frankfort Times

Garoppolo listed as doubtful for 49ers with injured thumb

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as doubtful this week because of a injured right thumb with rookie Trey Lance in line to get his second start. Garoppolo hurt his thumb last Thursday night in a 20-17 loss at Tennessee and didn't...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy