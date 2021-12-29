Johnson leads Saint Mary's past Yale 87-60

When Alabama came back after trailing by as much as 13 in the first half to take the lead in the third quarter, it was a particular lineup that settled the Tennessee Lady Vols down. Most of the last five minutes of the third quarter – when Tamari Key sat due to foul trouble – were played by Jordan Walker, Keyen Green and three freshmen: Brooklynn Miles, Kaiya Wynn and Karoline Striplin. In the absence of starters Rae Burrell and...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO