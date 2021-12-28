ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Durfee girls basketball tames Taunton in Holiday Classic

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
TAUNTON — Despite a season-high 28-point performance from junior guard Kameron St. Pierre, Taunton couldn't keep pace with Durfee who, after coming back from an early deficit, held their opponents at arm's length to grind out a 59-52 win in Tuesday night's opening round of the Taunton Holiday Classic.

"That’s a good win," Durfee coach Jeff Caron said. "I was really proud about how our girls competed tonight. They kept coming back at us and kept closing those gaps but we stayed with them and that’s the thing I am most proud about."

Senior guard Mackenzie Carreiro led the way for the Hilltoppers with 23 points, including a tie-breaking three-pointer, one of her five of the night, in the third quarter that gave Durfee a lead they never relinquished.

"She’s clutch," Caron said. "She made some really big (baskets) late too that we really needed when we got a little stale on offense and they started to creep back and she hit a couple of them. There was one that I didn’t even want her to shoot, I said 'get it out' and it was one of those ones that just goes in, so a great effort (by the) senior captain. That’s what those kids are supposed to do and she stepped up tonight big for us.”

As for Taunton, coach Amy Siggens said her team simply wasn't at its best.

"I think we were a little bit tired," Siggens said. "We have five kids out, we’ve had five days off and we’ve been back for two just trying to get back into the swing of things. I think we came out flat, but I think we got tired, and that just comes with what’s going on in the world and all that stuff right now. We just keep working forward and adjusting to the next day to see what tomorrow brings."

Despite the loss, the Tigers saw another big scoring night from St. Pierre, who has led the team in scoring in all three of their games so far this season and has been a welcomed return to the program after opting out of last season following a strong freshman campaign.

"It’s been amazing (having her back)," Siggens said. "Kam is a really great leader on the court, she’s a great player. She’s really starting to come out of her shell as a player and as a young woman, so to see her taking the steps up and being a part of this program again, it’s really exciting for myself and all us coaches, but for the team as well. They’re all excited to have her around, so it’s good. She’s a lot of fun to be around too, so that makes it helpful."

With the win, the Hilltoppers improve to 2-2 on the season and will face North Attleboro in the championship game Wednesday, while the Tigers fall to 1-2 and will face Holliston in the conciliation game Wednesday, after the Panthers lost to the Red Rocketeers in the earlier matchup.

"We’ll have our hands full tomorrow night against (North Attleboro), they’re a good team," Caron said.

"(After) watching (Holliston) play today, I think it’s going to be another good game, good matchup," Siggens said. "They have some really good things, some good shooters, so I’m going to watch the film tonight and then just take it from there."

How It Happened

After St. Pierre and Carreiro sank the first buckets for their respective teams, Taunton got off to an early lead, propelled by a three-pointer from St. Pierre followed by two quick field goals by freshman forward Jillian Doherty and senior guard Kyanna Barros.

The Tigers extended it to an 11-3 lead, then called timeout with 3:18 left in the quarter following a pair of points from junior Lauren Kuchar. The timeout, however, proved to be a momentum swinger in favor of the Hilltoppers, who quickly put up seven straight points to take the lead.

St. Pierre immediately responded with a three-pointer to put Taunton back on top, but back-to-back baskets from Kuchar and sophomore Maggie O'Connell helped put the visitors back on top and they ended the first quarter up 18-13 thanks to a layup by sophomore Julia Hargraves.

A field goal and three pointer from St. Pierre to open the second quarter brought the Tigers back even with Durfee, but a 13-2 run gave the Hilltoppers their first double digit lead of the evening.

The Tigers then began closing the gap a bit, bringing it back within four as St. Pierre hit a buzzer beating three-pointer from just short of the half court line to make it 31-27 at the half.

Shortly into the second half, Taunton evened the score with Durfee thanks to a pair of free throws by St. Pierre and a basket from Doherty, but a three-pointer by Carreiro gave the Hilltoppers back the lead, one which they'd never again relinquish.

Still, while Durfee held the lead, the Tigers kept the visitors on their toes as they responded and kept the score within just a few points, and a steal followed by a breakaway layup by senior Braeley MacDonald again brought Taunton within four points of the Hilltoppers, 41-37, heading into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter continued much like the third, with Durfee maintaining the lead but the Tigers staying within striking distance. Another three-pointer from Carreiro gave the Hilltoppers a 10 point lead at 56-46, and while from there, Taunton embarked on a 7-3 run, it wasn't enough as the visitors earned the win and their place in the Taunton Holiday Classic championship game.

Stats

For Durfee, O'Connell was the second highest scorer with nine points, all of which came in the first half.

For Taunton, MacDonald was the second-highest scorer with eight points, all of which came in the second half.

In the tournament's other game, North Attleboro beat Holliston 41-38 to advance to the championship.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

