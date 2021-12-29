ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

10 Strategies For Repurposing (or Disposing Of) Bob Dylan’s Christmas in the Heart Album

By curtisspernice
flagpole.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. The cardboard LP cover makes a perfect barrier between your car seat and a messy, incontinent pet or elderly person. 2. Put it in your child’s lunch box. When they ask why, tell them it’s a banana. 3. If you purchased a copy of this recording...

flagpole.com

Comments / 0

Related
JamBase

Happy 75th Birthday Patti Smith: Performing With Bob Dylan In 1995

Today marks Patti Smith‘s 75th birthday. The renowned singer-songwriter, poet and activist was born on December 30, 1946 in Chicago but grew up in Deptford Township, New Jersey. In 1967, Patti moved from New Jersey to New York City where she became a key and highly influential figure in the literary and musical movements of NYC in the 1970s and beyond.
sebastiandaily.com

Arlo Guthrie talks with Sebastian Daily about meeting Bob Dylan

Last week, Sebastian Daily had an opportunity to sit down and talk with legendary singer and songwriter Arlo Guthrie and his wife Marti Ladd over lunch in Sebastian. The two were married on Dec. 8, 2021. Guthrie hasn’t been in the area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WZOZ 103.1

Chrissie Hynde Performs the Music of Bob Dylan: Review

Chrissie Hynde shared a stage with Bob Dylan back in 1984 at Wembley Stadium in London for a blistering update of "Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat," and the sheer excitement is palpable on her face. A similar look of joy could be seen on Hynde's face Sunday as she played Dylan songs for a live audience.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Robert Deniro
mxdwn.com

Chrissie Hynde Announces Special Holiday Livestream ‘Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (And Other Songs) For December 26

Chrissie Hynde, the founder of The Pretenders, has decided to grace the world with a late Christmas present and announces a Holiday Livestream, set for December 26. Chrissie and Co. will be performing classic renditions of the Pretenders, Bob Dylan and Ray Davies for this upcoming performance. This event comes after Hynde’s latest release, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, an album that was almost made via phone, where Walbourne would send Hynde his ideas and she would sing the vocals.A unique way to create a new album during the pandemic.
MUSIC
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
MOVIES
In Style

Nicole Kidman's Strapless Tulle Ballgown Was Super Low Cut

Nicole Kidman flowed onto the carpet on Monday night in an enchanting number at the Los Angeles premiere of Being the Ricardos. The actress and star of the upcoming biopic who plays comedian Lucille Ball channeled old Hollywood glamour for the special event in an Armani Privé gown. Kidman took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In The Heart#Repurposing#Hospice#Gaulish
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Betty White to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday With a Star-Studded Event

Celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday with a special one-day movie event in theaters across the country. The celebration will take place on January 17 and include interviews with White’s famous friends, clips from her work, and never-before-seen footage. White celebrated her 99th birthday in 2021 in a low-key...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy