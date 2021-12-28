ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Girls basketball: North Oldham rallies in second half to beat Union County 48-46

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 3 days ago

PADUCAH, Ky. -- North Oldham came back from a 31-24 halftime deficit to beat Union County 48-46 Tuesday in the final game of McCracken County's Hardwood Classic.

The Lady Mustangs (4-8) outscored the Bravettes 24-15 in the second half.

Riley Neal scored 26 of North Oldham's 48 points in the win.

Madison Morris and Mati Hagan led Union County (5-7) with 15 points apiece, while Amelia Mackey added 10.

The Bravettes' next game will be against Paducah Tilghman in the 2-A sectional tournament on Jan. 4.

North Oldham 48, Union Co. 46

North Oldham (4-8)

Rley Neal 12 2-5 26; Kylie Vize 2 4-8 8; Alyssa Raisor 1 1-2 3; Alaina Leber 3 0-0 6; Caroline Moffett 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 7-15 48. 3-point goals: 1 (Moffett 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

Union Co. (5-7)

Lillian Goodloe 1 0-2 2; Kamille Theus 0 0-2 0; Madison Morris 5 5-5 15; Mati Hagan 5 3-8 15; Amelia Mackey 4 0-0 10; Annie Beaven 0 0-0 0; Reese Hagan 2 0-0 4; Maggie Hibbs 0 0-0 0; Ella Gough 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-17 46. 3-point goals: 4 (M. Hagan 2, Mackey 2). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

North Oldham    11    13    11    13    --    48

Union Co.    13    18    7    8    --    46

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Girls basketball: North Oldham rallies in second half to beat Union County 48-46

The Gleaner

The Gleaner

