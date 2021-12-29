ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Students study ponds Dorian created on North Core Banks

By Jennifer Allen
coastalreview.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Hurricane Dorian hit eastern North Carolina Sept. 5, 2019, it changed the northernmost barrier island of the 56-mile Cape Lookout National Seashore in Carteret County. The Category 1 hurricane created dozens of new ponds on the uninhabited North Core Banks, which is just south of Ocracoke Island, across Ocracoke...

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

Related
coastalreview.org

Coastal Federation reflects on 2021 accomplishments

The North Carolina Coastal Federation, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2022, is wrapping up another successful year of working to protect the state’s coast. Through a variety of programs and partnerships, the nonprofit conservation organization focuses on clean coastal waters and habitats, advocating to protect the coast, and teaches and informs people about the coast and what they can do to protect it. The federation publishes Coastal Review.
ENVIRONMENT
coastalreview.org

Mural to mark UNC Institute of Marine Sciences’ 75 years

MOREHEAD CITY — Libby O’Malley drove into the parking lot of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s Institute of Marine Sciences that day, cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee in hand, and looked up to find the answer to a question she’d been mulling for weeks.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponds#Unc#Bacteria#The Pond#Productivity#North Core Banks#Coastal Review#Unc Ims#The National Park Service#The National Park System
coastalreview.org

NCDEQ provides review of 2021 actions

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality recapped what officials call “key actions” that took place over the last year that are “to protect the environment and health of all North Carolinians, and to address the impacts of climate change.”. Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser said in an...
WASHINGTON, DC
coastalreview.org

Carteret hires next shore protection office manager

Carteret County officials announced Dec. 21 they have hired Ryan Davenport of the state Division of Coastal Management as shore protection officer manager. Davenport was chosen from a pool of more than 20 qualified applicants, according to a news release from the county. He will begin his new role Jan. 18 as manager of the office that plans and oversees beach nourishment and dredging projects as well as responses to state and federal environmental regulations and proposals.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Scientists find new weather phenomenon drifting slowly over western Indian Ocean

Meteorologists reported a new weather phenomenon called “atmospheric lakes” drifting slowly over the western Indian Ocean and bringing water to dry lowlands along East Africa’s coastline.Similar to the better-known streams of humid, rainy air called atmospheric rivers that deliver large amounts of rainfall, the researchers from the University of Miami say the newly discovered long-lived pools of water vapour start as filaments in the Indo-Pacific.The weather phenomenon, the scientists say, begins as water vapour streams that flow from the western side of the South Asian monsoon and pinch off to become their own measurable, isolated objects.“These vapour bodies sometimes drift...
ENVIRONMENT
coastalreview.org

Repairs underway to fix damaged Rodanthe Pier

With the Rodanthe Pier closed for the 2021-2022 winter season, repairs are currently underway to fix the damage that the pier sustained during an early November storm. The storm brought ocean overwash to the Outer Banks and closed N.C. 12 for three consecutive days from Rodanthe to Oregon Inlet. While...
coastalreview.org

Camden’s history, economy rooted in Great Dismal Swamp

The Albemarle region is known for its historical legacy, beautiful natural areas and quaint architecture. It is also mostly a quiet, rural area with small towns and limited economic activity. The quietest, most rural county in the region by far is Camden County. It is known not for its buildings...
POLITICS
coastalreview.org

2 ferry routes modified due to COVID-19 cases, exposures

Two North Carolina ferry route schedules have been adjusted this week because employees have tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus. At Hatteras, four employees have tested positive for the virus and three are under quarantine due to exposure, while the Currituck-Knotts Island route has one employee under quarantine, state Division of Transportation officials said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
backroadsnews.com

Linn students collect food for food bank

The Linn Elementary students had their winter music program, “Lend a Helping Hand,” on Nov. 30. To go along with the theme of the program, the Linn Elementary students had a friendly contest to see which class would bring in the most food items to be donated to the Washington County Food Bank. The students gathered 1,040 food items. The winning class was the fourth grade who brought in 262 items. The fourth graders also helped sort and pack the food items after the program. With the help of their teacher, Janie Rottinghaus, and music teacher, Marilyn Pachta, the fourth graders delivered the items to the Washington County Food Bank. “The students did an awesome job not only on learning and performing their songs on the program, but also following the theme of the program which was to be grateful for all we have and to always try and lend a hand to others in need,” Pachta said.
LINN, KS
coastalreview.org

Carteret in permitting process for new boat launch facility

With $3.5 million in hand from the state budget, Carteret County is gearing up to start work as soon as possible on a major boat launching facility off Highway 24 next to the Morada Bay subdivision in Ocean. Carteret County planning director Gene Foxworth said in an email Wednesday the...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Dare library to highlight women inventors with exhibit

A Smithsonian Institution poster exhibit celebrating the history of women inventors will be on display in Dare County Library’s Kill Devil Hills and Manteo locations in early 2022. The exhibition, “Picturing Women Inventors,” showcases the many breakthroughs, motivations and challenges that American women have encountered while pursuing their goals...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
coastalreview.org

25-year-old Outer Banks Stamp Club seeks new members

On Dec. 12, the second Sunday of the month, the Outer Banks Stamp Club gathered, as it has been gathering for the past 25 years, in the Outer Banks Presbyterian Church in Kill Devil Hills. With six members in the room, a seventh, Reid Hinson, called in via Zoom. The...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy