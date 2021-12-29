Students study ponds Dorian created on North Core Banks

The Linn Elementary students had their winter music program, “Lend a Helping Hand,” on Nov. 30. To go along with the theme of the program, the Linn Elementary students had a friendly contest to see which class would bring in the most food items to be donated to the Washington County Food Bank. The students gathered 1,040 food items. The winning class was the fourth grade who brought in 262 items. The fourth graders also helped sort and pack the food items after the program. With the help of their teacher, Janie Rottinghaus, and music teacher, Marilyn Pachta, the fourth graders delivered the items to the Washington County Food Bank. “The students did an awesome job not only on learning and performing their songs on the program, but also following the theme of the program which was to be grateful for all we have and to always try and lend a hand to others in need,” Pachta said.

LINN, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO