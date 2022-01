MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- For a glimpse into whether Stetson Bennett has anything to say to his many detractors, let us go back to the second quarter against Michigan on Friday night, with Georgia already up 20-3. Bennett took the snap and drifted slightly to his right before launching the ball down the sideline, hitting Jermaine Burton in stride for a 57-yard touchdown pass to essentially seal the game before halftime. For a guy who is constantly criticized for not having a strong enough arm, that happened to be his sixth touchdown pass of 50 or more yards, the most in a season at Georgia since Aaron Murray in 2012.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO