Retired Generals Paul D. Eaton, Antonio M. Taguba and Steven M. Anderson write at the Washington Post, Retired generals: The military must prepare now for a 2024 insurrection:. As we approach the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we — all of us former senior military officials — are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk.

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO