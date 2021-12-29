ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jake Livermore: West Brom tactics are not the issue

By Joseph Masi
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Livermore believes Albion’s players have to take the blame for the team’s lack of goals – with the captain insisting there is nothing wrong with their tactics. The Baggies have had more shots on goal than any other side in the Championship this season with...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Patrick Vieira could return to the touchline for Palace’s clash with West Ham

Crystal Palace assistant Osian Roberts has raised the prospect of manager Patrick Vieira returning to the touchline for Saturday’s clash with West Ham.Vieira has missed the club’s last two matches after it was revealed on Boxing Day he had tested positive for Covid-19.While the Eagles only confirmed the news five days ago, Roberts hinted on Friday that the 45-year-old could finish his period of isolation in time to be at Selhurst Park for the New Year’s Day fixture.“Patrick is very well,” the Welshman said. “He has recovered well this week so crossed fingers we will wait and see what happens, but hopefully he will be with us very,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Jake Livermore
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#West Brom#Blackpool#Baggies#Nottingham Forest
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester without Jamie Vardy for four weeks as injury problems mount

Leicester City’s injury problems continue to worsen after striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem.The former England international, 35 next month, had complained of an issue in the Carabao Cup defeat at Anfield last week, was rested for the Boxing Day trip to Manchester City but played and then sustained the injury in Tuesday’s win at home to Liverpool.Playmaker James Maddison is fit after he came off against Jurgen Klopp’s side but with Patson Daka also injured – forcing him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations – it leaves manager Brendan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Leicester-Norwich called off as Covid and injuries hit Canaries squad

Norwich’s New Year’s Day trip to Leicester has been postponed at the Canaries’ request as a result of positive Covid-19 tests and injuries, the Premier League has confirmed.Both clubs issued brief statements at 8pm on Thursday evening, with the governing body elaborating on the reasons.The Premier League’s statement said: “Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 January.“The Board accepted Norwich’s application as the club do not have the required number of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

'More to come' from Alex Mowatt insists West Brom boss Valerian Ismael

Valerien Ismael believes Alex Mowatt has become a better player since joining Albion – but the boss still believes there is more to come from the midfielder. Mowatt joined the Baggies on a free transfer in the summer after opting to join Ismael in swapping Barnsley for The Hawthorns.
SOCCER
The Independent

Roberto Martinez backs former assistant Shaun Maloney to thrive in Scotland

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has backed new Hibs chief Shaun Maloney to make a lasting impact on Scottish football.The former winger left Martinez’s coaching staff to move to Easter Road on a three-and-a-half year deal this month.He spent three years with Belgium, helping them become the top-ranked nation in the world, and Martinez believes Maloney will thrive in Scotland.He told the PA news agency: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can change in the next 18 months because I know he can bring a different approach to Scottish football with the ideas of working in international football.“It’s going...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Valerien Ismael delighted as Taylor Gardner-Hickman signs new West Brom deal

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael believes Taylor Gardner-Hickman represents the benchmark the club want from young players after the defender signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract. The academy graduate, who joined the Baggies as a seven-year-old, signed a new deal on his 20th birthday having made his first-team debut in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Burnley head to Old Trafford hoping for a win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone - but they’ve only won a single Premier League match this season.They’ll have hope, though, after seeing fellow bottom-three sides almost do enough to really punish Manchester United; Norwich City were only beaten by a late penalty and Newcastle should have won just a couple of days ago in what was an eventual 1-1 draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyThe Clarets haven’t played since 12 December due to postponements so the fans will be hoping the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Time to move on? Three who could exit West Brom

Albion are determined to land a new striker when the transfer window opens – with Orlando’s City’s Daryl Dike understood to be the number one target. But a deal for the American will not be cheap – with a hefty loan fee likely to be required.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton frustrated by Premier League’s decision to postpone Newcastle game

Southampton have sought clarity from the Premier League over its decision to postpone Sunday’s match against Newcastle, the PA news agency understands.The game at St Mary’s has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries among the Magpies squad.Saints are understood to be frustrated by Newcastle’s inability to field a team, having been forced to use fringe and youth-team players in matches themselves over the last year.The club were particularly low on senior numbers when they were thrashed 9-0 at Manchester United in February.The Premier League said on Friday that its board had accepted Newcastle did not have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry postponed due to Covid-19

Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries within their squad.The Sky Bet Championship club did not have a sufficient number of players to be able to fulfil their Boxing Day match against Bristol City and have reluctantly accepted it will not be possible to raise a squad for Saturday.“The club has worked hard to ensure that it would be able to proceed with the 3pm kick-off at the Coventry Building Society Arena,” read a statement on Luton’s website.❌ We are sorry to inform supporters that the scheduled match against Coventry City...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy