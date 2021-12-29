Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes About Hair Loss Due To Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her approach toward food in a recent episode of Red Table Talk (via Facebook) and implied that maintaining good health is now her top priority. The actress said that when she decided to opt for her first colonoscopy, she was keen to understand the digestive problems she was tackling. Smith approached experts to get to the bottom of the problem and find answers. Speaking about the lessons that she learned, the actress previously explained, "They say that the gut is like the second brain of the body. I think people should have more understanding too that we're putting toxic foods in our body, [and that's] going to help create toxic emotions, toxic moods," she told Eat This, Not That!

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO