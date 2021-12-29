ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

House prices stall in Perth as it remains cut off from the rest of the country ... and values remain BELOW the peak seven years ago

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Australia's most cut off capital city has had the slowest house price growth in 2021 - and values remain below a peak set seven years ago.

Perth's house price increases - at a monthly and annual level - are the weakest among the state capital cities, with values rising at only half the pace of Sydney.

The city is also Australia's most isolated capital city, not just geographically, with the West Australian government now deeming visitors from New South Wales and Victoria to be 'extreme risk'.

People from Queensland and South Australia are classified as 'high risk' as Omicron cases surge on the east coast.

While house price records are continuing to be set across Australia, Perth's median house price is still below a peak from seven-and-a-half years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtocH_0dY0Mi2t00
Australia's most cut off capital city has had the slowest house price growth in 2021 - and values remain below a peak set seven years ago. Perth's house price increases - at a monthly and annual level - are the weakest among the state capital cities, with value rises only half that of Sydney (pictured are walkers at Cottesloe Beach)

CoreLogic's head of research in Australia Eliza Owen said despite a recovery that began in 2019, Perth's median home price was still 2.4 per cent below a record set in June 2014.

The disparity in house price rises

SYDNEY: Up 1 per cent in November and 30.4 per cent over the year to $1,360,543

PERTH: Up 0.2 per cent in November and 14.8 per cent over the year to $552,158

ADELAIDE: Up 2.6 per cent in November and 23.9 per cent over the year to $608,624

HOBART: Up 1.2 per cent in November and 26.6 per cent over the year to $726,779

BRISBANE: Up 3.2 per cent in November and 27.9 per cent over the year to $757,194

DARWIN: Down 0.5 per cent and up 14.8 per cent over the year to $562,900

MELBOURNE: Up 0.6 per cent in November and 19.5 per cent over the year to $986,992

CANBERRA: Up 0.8 per cent in November and 27.2 per cent over the year to $999,755

Source: CoreLogic

Property analyst John Lindeman said the evidence showed population had little to do with house price increases.

'Even when we compare price performance in capital cities with similar housing prices and population sizes such as Perth and Adelaide, we quickly discover that their performance can be very different,' he said.

'Perth's housing market growth run appears to be over, while Adelaide's is gaining strength.'

Perth's median house price edged up by just 0.2 per cent in November and by 14.8 per cent over the year to $552,158, CoreLogic data showed.

By comparison, Sydney's median house price last month climbed by 1 per cent for an annual increase of 30.4 per cent to an even more unaffordable $1.361million.

At first glance Sydney, with a population of 5.3million people, has more than double Perth's 2.1million.

But Hobart, with must 240,000 people, saw its house prices last month rise by 1.2 per cent in November for a year-on-year increase of 26.6 per cent, taking the median house price to $726,779.

Adelaide, with 1.4million people, saw its house prices rise by 2.6 per cent in November for an annual increase of 23.9 per cent to $608,624.

Brisbane's mid-point house price last month increased by 3.2 per cent for an annual rise of 27.9 per cent to $757,194 in a city of 2.5million people.

Darwin, home to 147,000 people, was last month the only capital city where prices went backwards, with median house values shrinking by 0.5 per cent for an annual increase of 14.8 per cent to $562,900.

But Mr Lindeman said it was wrong to assume smaller markets were automatically more volatile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qwPP_0dY0Mi2t00
 The city is also Australia's most isolated capital city, not just geographically, with the West Australian government deeming visitors from New South Wales and Victoria to be 'extreme risk' with Queensland and South Australia classified as 'high risk'

'Other experts claim that it's a small market size that causes price volatility because even tiny changes in buyer demand can lead to big changes in prices,' he said.

'However, dwelling price data for our two smallest capital cities by size, Hobart and Darwin, clearly shows that Darwin's housing market has experienced far more volatility and even gone negative while Hobart continues to offer strong price growth to the city's property owners.'

Apart from having the weakest annual growth among the state and territory capitals, Perth and Darwin's economies are also more tied to the fortunes of the resources sector.

Western Australia's population growth can fluctuate with the iron ore price while the Northern Territory's top end is linked to liquefied natural gas.

'While the market size and property prices obviously have an effect on demand, the real cause of price changes is the relationship of supply to demand,' Mr Lindeman said.

'As long as the supply of properties on the market is less than the demand for them, prices will rise.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCKk0_0dY0Mi2t00
While house price records are continuing to be set across Australia, Perth's median house price is still below a peak from seven-and-a-half years ago (pictured is Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Towns surrounded by rural areas saw the biggest increase in house prices in 2021

House prices in Taunton, Somerset increased by more than three times the national average rate in 2021, making it the most sought-after location in the UK.According to research by Halifax, average house prices in the town rose by more than a fifth (21.8 per cent), while the rest of the UK saw an average increase of 6.2 per cent.Experts believe the town’s surrounding countryside, which more people have yearned for during the pandemic, may be behind the increase in the average house prices, which rose by £56,546 to £315,759.Last summer, Rightmove reported that enquiries from city residents about rural homes...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

House prices shoot up in UK towns as ‘race for space’ continues apace

The “race for space” between homebuyers has pushed up prices in some UK towns by about a fifth this year, with Taunton topping a list of areas with the biggest increases. The average price paid for a property in the Somerset town increased by £56,546 (21.8%) to £315,759 in the 12 months to October, according to figures from the mortgage lender Halifax.
REAL ESTATE
BBC

House prices: Rise in Wales more than rest of UK

House prices in Wales rose more than any other nation or region of the UK over the past year, according to new figures. Figures for 2021 by mortgage provider Halifax showed prices in Wales increased on average by 14%. That was more than in every region of England, as well...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Average UK house price ends year at record £254,822

The average UK house price rose by nearly £24,000 during 2021, the biggest increase ever recorded in a single year in cash terms, according to an index.The typical price of a home reached a record high of £254,822 in December, marking a £23,902  increase over the past year, Nationwide Building Society said.Chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The price of a typical UK home is now at a record high of £254,822, up £23,902 over the year – the largest rise we’ve seen in a single year in cash terms.“Prices are now 16% higher than before the pandemic struck in early...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Housing Prices#Perth#Housing Market#New South Wales#West Australian#Omicron#Hobart#Corelogic Property
The Independent

House price hotspots and coldspots of 2021 revealed

Taunton in Somerset has been identified as the UK’s top house price hotspot in 2021, with property values there increasing at more than three times the national average rate.Over the past year, average house prices in Taunton have increased by more than a fifth (21.8%), compared with a 6.2% increase across the UK generally, Halifax said.In cash terms, the average house price in Taunton, which has a range of independent shops and is surrounded by attractive countryside including the Quantock Hills, rose by £56,546 to £315,759.With its good links to the M4 and rural surroundings, the Wiltshire town of Chippenham...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
wibqam.com

Australia’s new COVID-19 cases hit record high

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia reported record high new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a third day, with outbreaks growing in the two most populous states, however Prime Minister Scott Morrison continued to downplay the risks as the country eases pandemic curbs. New South Wales state reported 2,482 new cases,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Landlords selling up account for almost one in four home sales

Landlords leaving the market have accounted for almost one in four home sales over the past three months, the latest survey has found.Average house prices rose by 2.24% nationally in the last three months of year, half the figure recorded between June and September as demand eased and the market calmed, the REA Average House Price survey has revealed.While investor properties are adding to supply in urban centres, selling prices in commuter areas saw three times the growth experienced in the major cities.The data also reveals some agents have seen a significant slump in demand for “do-er uppers” due to a...
REAL ESTATE
TheConversationAU

How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control

The vast wine-growing region now known as the South Australian Riverland produces more than a quarter of Australia’s wine grapes and developed a reputation for producing large volumes of cheap cask wine – an image it is now attempting to dislodge. But in a remarkable quirk of fate, the Riverland began its life in the late nineteenth century as an irrigation colony run on principles of temperance, with no sales of alcohol allowed across the thousands of hectares of land used to grow irrigated crops on either side of the River Murray. And although some time later the Riverland did...
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Australia's biggest ever Covid surge: NSW records 11,201 new cases as Omicron runs rampant while Victoria records 3,767 infections - but hospitalisations and ICU numbers barely rise

Covid cases have almost doubled across Australia on a single day with NSW recording 11,201 new infections while Victoria's numbers climbed by 3,767. The huge spike in cases around NSW is nearly twice as many as the 6,062 infections recorded on Tuesday, and a big jump from 2,738 in Victoria.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Numbers of Boxing Day shoppers 41% below pre-pandemic levels, figures show

The numbers of in-person Boxing Day shoppers fell to almost half of pre-pandemic levels.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day was 41% below the 2019 level, data from industry analyst Springboard shows.Shops on Boxing Day are usually bustling with customers hunting for post-Christmas bargains, but the footfall in high streets was 37.7% lower than in 2019, while it dropped 48.4% in shopping centres and 40.2% in retail parks.Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “A major reason for the significantly lower footfall compared with 2019 will be due to consumers’ ongoing nervousness about the Covid infection rate.“This will have...
RETAIL
natureworldnews.com

Five Mammoth Remains Unearthed from 200,000-year-old 'Mammoth Graveyard’

Archaeologists and palaeontologists were astonished after having uncovered remains of five mammoths from 200,000 years ago after an archaeological dig. The extensive remains unearthed from a mammoth 'graveyard' near Swindon were two adults, two juveniles and an infant, along with Neanderthal stone tools, who are likely to have hunted these trunked mammals.
SCIENCE
luxurylaunches.com

This quaint 50-acre island in England is looking for someone to run its pub and also serve as ‘King’.

Looking for a new job? Well, offering you an unbelievably cool opportunity is Piel Island that is looking for someone to run a pub while also serving as the territory’s king! Yes, you read that right! Situated about half a mile off the Furness peninsula on the western coast of northern England, the island is open to tourists from April to September. It boasts of a lone pub – The Ship Inn which is looking for a suitable candidate to run it.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Beaten at home by New Zealand and India (TWICE), thrashed by the Aussies in the Ashes and the Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire racism scandal... 2021 truly was English cricket's annus horribilis

To half-quote Dickens, it was the worst of times. England's Test side began 2021 as a source of pride, and ended it as a punchline. In the era of Sky money and central contracts, of skinfold tests and goji-berry breakfast bars, they somehow regressed to the 1990s, when 'laughing-stock' was part of the job description.
SPORTS
The Independent

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence still on Scotland’s roads

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence are eligible to be on Scotland’s roads, a freedom of information request (FoI) has revealed.Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) records show that 220 people – 180 with full licences and 40 with provisionals – are still able to drive despite reaching or exceeding the usual limit of 12 penalty points.The Scottish Liberal Democrats’ FoI found that a total of 192,426 drivers with a Scottish address have accrued penalty points, 3,099 of those while on a provisional licence.DVLA >Drivers can be disqualified by the courts from driving after building up 12...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy