The cryptocurrency world welcomes new innovations every other day with an aim to connect the globe decentrally. After the quick rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) markets in the past year, the crypto community has once again turned its eyes to something new, play-2-earn (P2E) games, or GameFi as its popularly known. One of the most interesting aspects of this rapid globalization of communities is the economies that have grown out of them, how players place and create value on digital goods and services, and the ability for any player around the world to join.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO