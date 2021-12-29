ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shorthanded Thunder Dropped by Kings 117-111

KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDKc4_0dY0LJ8d00

With eight members of the team in health and safety protocols, OKC squared off Sacramento looking to boost their playoff hopes.

The Thunder got off to a great start with Lu Dort pouring in a three. It was his 46th consecutive game with a triple. He had 19.

OKC took a lead at the end of the first when Gabriel Deck hit a buzzer beating triple to give the Thunder a 34-32 lead. The Thunder hit ten three pointers in the first half.

In the second, Buddy Hield hit a pair of three pointers to help extend Sacramento’s lead. The Kings had a four point halftime lead. Hield had 21 off the bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a winding and one layup to help keep the Thunder in it in the second half. He finished with a game high 33 points, five boards and five assists. OKC trailed by six after three.

But in the fourth, Tyrese Haliburton kept his foot on the gas. He hit an extremely tough three with Aaron Wiggins draped all over him. Halliburton had a team high 24 as the Kings took down the Thunder 117-111.

OKC has little time to dwell on the loss as they face Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

