Johnson leads Saint Mary's past Yale 87-60

The Gaels’ baseball brand reached new heights in 2021. For starters, three arms from the current team were drafted and signed (Ky Bush, second round to Angels; Michael Hobbs, 10th round to Dodgers; Carlos Lomeli, 17th round to the Pirates). In the big leagues, former Gaels Patrick Wisdom, Tony Gonsolin, and Corbin Burnes all turned in banner campaigns. Wisdom hit 28 home runs for the Cubs, and Gonsolin made 13 starts for the Dodgers. And of course, Burnes’ season was the coup de gras, as he won the National League Cy Young Award with a dominant performance in 2021.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO