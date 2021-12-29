ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Johnson leads Saint Mary's past Yale 87-60

By Automated Insights
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson tied his career high with...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1baseball.com

Fall Report: Saint Mary’s

The Gaels’ baseball brand reached new heights in 2021. For starters, three arms from the current team were drafted and signed (Ky Bush, second round to Angels; Michael Hobbs, 10th round to Dodgers; Carlos Lomeli, 17th round to the Pirates). In the big leagues, former Gaels Patrick Wisdom, Tony Gonsolin, and Corbin Burnes all turned in banner campaigns. Wisdom hit 28 home runs for the Cubs, and Gonsolin made 13 starts for the Dodgers. And of course, Burnes’ season was the coup de gras, as he won the National League Cy Young Award with a dominant performance in 2021.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Tass
Person
Saint Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Ap#Gaels
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Morant scores 30, Grizzlies beat Spurs for 4th straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Tyus Jones scored 18, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke each had 17 points as Memphis pulled away in the second half. Clarke was 8 of 11 from the field; Jones 7 of 14.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Pelicans' Valanciunas enters COVID-19 protocols

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, coach Willie Green said Friday. Valanciunas' status effectively rules him out for the Pelicans' next game at Milwaukee on Saturday night. He has been among New Orleans' most productive players this season, averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Garoppolo listed as doubtful for 49ers with injured thumb

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as doubtful this week because of a injured right thumb with rookie Trey Lance in line to get his second start. Garoppolo hurt his thumb last Thursday night in a 20-17 loss at Tennessee and didn't...
NFL
South Bend Tribune

Roundup: Saint Mary's, Holy Cross lose on hardwood

The Saint Mary's basketball team came up short in a 66-49 final against Bluffton on day two of the McDonald's of Bluffton Holiday Tournament Thursday. Maddie Rzepka led the Belles, now 2-11, with a season-high 14 points on a 50.0 percent shooting effort from the floor. Alexandria Swift added career-highs...
GOSHEN, IN
Houston Chronicle

UH basketball notes: Recovering from 'Black Thursday'

A few notes from Friday’s media availability with University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson:. • Guard Kyler Edwards suffered a Grade-2 ankle sprain and is unlikely to play Sunday at Temple. “That was a pretty nasty sprain,” Sampson said. • At a preseason scrimmage...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy