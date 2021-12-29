ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Fact or Fiction: IRS requires reporting stolen goods?

By Michael Rozzen
San Diego Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KGTV) — A social media post going around appears to be a guidance from the IRS claiming you must report any...

www.10news.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

IRS reminds taxpayers that they have to report any income from crime, such as dealing drugs

The IRS doesn’t want you to forget to include income from dealing illegal drugs or stolen property on your tax forms this year. “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity,” the IRS’ website states.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Federal Income Tax#Kgtv
mediaite.com

IRS Instructs Americans to Report Stolen Property and Drug Sales as Income

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding Americans they have a duty to report any property they stole in 2021 as hard-earned income for their taxes in the months ahead. “If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” the IRS advised in Publication 17, published for the 2021 tax year. The bureau similarly called on those who sold illicit goods to report their proceeds, and specifically cited narcotics as an example, writing, “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity.”
INCOME TAX
allaboutarizonanews.com

IRS Offers Warning to Return Stolen Goods to Avoid Paying Taxes On Them

Attention all thieves, the items you stole in 2021 must be claimed on your income taxes. Whether you stole a car this year, took a kickback, accepted a bribe, or participated in some type of other illegal activity that resulted in providing you with income, the Internal Revenue Service released information today that stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be reported on your taxes.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Accused of Cashing Check Twice

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Punxsutawney woman who recently cashed a check twice. Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-Based State Police on December 15 filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Sheri A. Roller. According to a criminal complaint, Roller was issued a check from a known business...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
San Diego Channel

Top New Year's scams to watch out for in 2022

With the new year come promises to eat better and lose weight. But that's where it's so easy to fall victim to a weight loss scam. It's one of several New Year's scams the Better Business Bureau is warning about ahead of 2022. A few months back, Gloria, who did...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE 15

IRS: Report stolen property as income, unless you return it the same year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An image circulating on social media purports to show an IRS guideline asking taxpayers to report the value of any property they have stolen each year as income. The guideline is real. The Internal Revenue Service’s Publication 17, available on the agency’s website, contains a section on stolen property that may […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy