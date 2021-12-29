ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Tuesday’s high school basketball

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUttt_0dY0KluK00

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arden Christ School, N.C. 52, Richland Northeast 49

Ashley Ridge 39, Edisto 34

Bishop England 58, Coffee County, Tenn. 57

Bishop England 58, Dawson County, Ga. 57

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 81, St. James 23

Boiling Springs 60, Spartanburg Christian 53

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 66, Indian Land 21

Cambridge Academy 68, Providence HomeSchool 33

Cane Bay 65, Wren 54

Canisius, N.Y. 56, St. Joseph 32

Catawba Ridge 68, Buford 30

Cathedral Academy 61, Academic Magnet 53

Chapman 63, Pickens 52

Charlotte Christian, N.C. 60, A.C. Flora 55

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 83, Fairfield Central 59

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 70, Northwood Academy 21

Cin. Princeton, Ohio 68, Woodmont 48

Conway 45, Eau Claire, Mich. 38

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 60, Legacy Charter 40

Fort Mill 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 35

Fox Creek 63, Newberry 45

Gaffney 78, Woodruff 46

Goose Creek 54, Franklin County, Ga. 28

Great Falls 62, Hannah-Pamplico 57

Greer 72, Washington, Ga. 56

Habersham Central, Ga. 74, West Oak 39

Hillcrest 40, Nation Ford 30

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Andrew Jackson Academy 41

Kettering Alter, Ohio 49, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46

Legion Collegiate 56, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 44

Lucy G. Beckham 63, Berkeley 42

Miller School, Va. 65, First Baptist 49

Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 73, York Comprehensive 59

Nitro, W.Va. 54, Charleston Charter 36

North Augusta 63, Lower Richland 32

Oakbrook Prep 49, Thomas Sumter Academy 45

Orangeburg Prep 69, Beaufort Academy 61

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Denmark-Olar 47

Philip Simmons 79, Coffee County, Tenn. 52

Prolific Prep, Calif. 63, Ridge View 42

Rabun County, Ga. 67, Strom Thurmond 42

Roselle Catholic, N.J. 75, Gray Collegiate Academy 59

Scotland, N.C. 48, Andrew Jackson 41

South Pointe 60, Westside 50

St. Pius X, Ga. 66, Cardinal Newman 50

Sumter 57, Blue Ridge 39

Swansea 42, Chapin 41

Thomas Heyward Academy 58, Colleton Prep 28

Towns County, Ga. 59, Pendleton 49

Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 77, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 50

Wade Hampton (H) 81, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 49

West Ashley 56, Hanahan 31

West Florence 55, Marlboro County 54

Westside 84, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 40

Wilmington Laney, N.C. 82, Dillon Christian 20

York Prep 55, Morgantown, W.Va. 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

1 of 1, N.C. 58, Hammond 49

Broome 45, York Prep 14

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 66, Indian Land 21

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 63, Timberland 49

Greenup Co., Ky. 50, Wando 43

Greenup Co., Ky. 68, West Oak 28

Hartsville 60, Kingstree 40

Huntersville Hopewell, N.C. 46, South Pointe 43

Lake View 53, Hartsville 39

Lower Richland 39, Legacy Charter 35

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 50, Lakewood 33

Northwestern 59, Bluffton 32

Richmond Hill, Ga. 45, Hilton Head Island 33

South Forsyth, Ga. 57, Berkeley 23

St. John’s Christian Academy 72, Thomas Heyward Academy 28

Travelers Rest 46, Blacksburg 35

Tullahoma, Tenn. 63, Legion Collegiate 32

Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 46, Fairfield Central 32

West Florence 41, Dillon 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Number one USC women upset at Missouri in OT

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Lauren Hansen made a driving layup with 0.1 seconds left and Missouri stunned No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Tigers (12-2) overcame the absence of scoring leader Aijha Blackwell and four other players to beat a No. 1 team […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodruff, SC
City
Gaffney, SC
City
Newberry, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Basketball
City
Pendleton, SC
City
Wando, SC
Greenville, SC
Education
City
Greenville, SC
City
Pickens, SC
City
Edisto Island, SC
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Blacksburg, SC
City
Chapin, SC
WSPA 7News

USC women’s game Sunday postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to a combination of positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Sunday’s Ole Miss at South Carolina women’s basketball game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVIDd-19 management requirements. Tickets for this game will be honored for the rescheduled matchup. Fans will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Charlotte#Highschool#Richland Northeast#Spartanburg Christian 53#Fairfield Central#Northwood Academy#Princeton#Ohio 68#Legacy Charter#Hilton Head#Rogers Heritage#Miller School#First Baptist#Charleston Charter 36#North Augusta 63#Lower Richland#Beaufort Academy#Orangeburg Wilkinson 74#Ridge View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
WSPA 7News

Beamer gets mayonnaise shower as S Carolina wins Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head, putting a messy finish on the Gamecocks’ 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina, which rebounded nicely after losing 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27. Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score, helping secure the mayo bath for Beamer.
NFL
WSPA 7News

Furman drills Samford

Greenville, S.C. – Mike Bothwell scored a game high 18 points and Jalen Slawson added a double-double to lead the Furman men’s basketball team to an 81-49 victory over the Samford Bulldogs in its Southern Conference opener, Wednesday evening inside Timmons Arena.  Furman improves to 9-5 overall and 1-0 in the SoCon, while Samford falls to 10-3 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

VMI knocks-off Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford men’s basketball team dropped its Southern Conference opener on Wednesday night, rallying for a valiant second-half effort late, though, still falling to a hot-shooting VMI squad (8-5, 1-0 SoCon), 80-73, behind a 51.7 percent outing from the Keydets at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Three Terriers finished in double figures in […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy