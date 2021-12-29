Playbook for 2022: Is unlimited vacation right for your business?

With remote work a new facet of the popular work structures in 2021–whether you be a fully remote employee or following a hybrid work model–a common question employers wonder is if they should still be tracking the hours of their salaried employees. Even regardless of the newfound ease and popularity of remote work, salaried workers should not necessarily track their hours. We brought this pressing question to top industry professionals, including business owners, founders, CEOs, and marketing directors. Their answers offer great insight into the pros and cons of the different solutions to this dilemma. Keep reading to find out what industry professionals have to say.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO