Letter to the editor | Vulgar banners are displayed everywhere

I would like to make an addition/correction to the article by Emily Liu that came out on December 17, 2021 in the Sun, with regards to the dedication of the library tables. The black oak tree that fell during the storm on June 3, 2020, not only took out electricity on 264 Lake Street (aka 116 Colonial Ave) as the article stated. The majority of the neighborhood was without electricity for at least four days. It also demolished a home and almost killed two of the occupants and a small child who was riding her bike. It caused damage to cars, sidewalks, streets, landscaping and other properties.

8 DAYS AGO