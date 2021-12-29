Letter to the editor | Vulgar banners are displayed everywhere

One of my favorite songs is “Come in From the Rain,” and I’ve been thinking a lot about it lately. Having evolved from a humble home with humble relatives and goals, I must say with complete sincerity that I am grateful for the things I have experienced and accomplished during the past nearly 525 dog-years.
I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa were caught ranting about a “f—cking female reporter” on a phone call overheard by the female reporter. The reporter in question is Olivia Nuzzi who had reached out to the couple to chat about a piece she was working on about Dr. Oz for New York Magazine.
Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
In 1967, a woman was admitted to Baltimore City Hospital, complaining about shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, and dizziness. She was 22-years-old. She hadn't had health problems until just over a month earlier. Now she was extremely anxious, hyperventilating, sweating and nearly fainting. After two weeks, she finally confided...
Dolly Parton has spoken out again about the current pandemic and she just wants everyone to be safe and careful. In an interview with Mic, the superstar discussed her donations to the Moderna vaccine, her standpoint on masks and even her new novel. "I'm not one to get in the...
Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community. But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice.
We've all received an unwanted Christmas in the past before, but perhaps not quite as frustrating as this one!. A video has gone viral this week of a golfer unwrapping what he thought was his brand new driver from his father. All was well as the right-hander opened it up,...
I would like to make an addition/correction to the article by Emily Liu that came out on December 17, 2021 in the Sun, with regards to the dedication of the library tables. The black oak tree that fell during the storm on June 3, 2020, not only took out electricity on 264 Lake Street (aka 116 Colonial Ave) as the article stated. The majority of the neighborhood was without electricity for at least four days. It also demolished a home and almost killed two of the occupants and a small child who was riding her bike. It caused damage to cars, sidewalks, streets, landscaping and other properties.
Happy holidays to The Washington Informer Newspaper’s staff and all its readers. I look forward to more news and great stories in 2022!. The story “Study Reveals Racial Pay Gap in Influencer Marketing” surprises no one. If we make roughly 60 cents for every $1 they earn in general, why wouldn’t it apply to things like “influencer marketing.” Yet another example of unfairness and inequality we shoulder in this white-run, capitalistic society. Just my opinion.
We write to raise awareness about the dismal state of all-gender bathroom access on our Campus and demand all-gender multi-stall restrooms in all campus buildings. Last week our Feminist Activism class took a tour of the all-gendered bathrooms on our campus. According to our student handbook, there are a total of eight single-stall all-gender bathrooms, two of which are inaccessible due to pandemic building closures. We currently have 6 accessible (2 in buildings B & D, 1 in BBH, and 1 in building E). Although our list seemed promising, we found our tour to be incredibly discouraging, and the longer we walked, the heavier it felt. There are no all-gender bathrooms in the Student Union, COBM, LWH, FA, Library, Physical Education, nor in Buildings C & F.
