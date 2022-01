ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Central Washington University Department of Athletics is excited to announce Lindsey Lee as the new head women's soccer coach. "There were a lot of things that we were looking for when selecting the new leader of our soccer program and I could not be more excited to have Coach Lee taking the reins," Director of Athletics Dr. Dennis Francois said. "First and foremost, she is a person of high character and integrity, and is committed to embracing our department's values as she develops a team culture of academic and athletic excellence."

