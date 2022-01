You hold your religious beliefs quite close to your heart. They ground you and give you purpose and hope beyond this life. Your faith is the anchor of your soul. There is a saboteur who does not want you to reject your beliefs, he just wants to alter them enough so that you are sure and secure, but misguided. He does not want you to directly serve him, he just wants to foil you in your attempts to serve God. He does not win by converting you, he wins by diverting you. If he can get you off track, he can get you without you even acknowledging him. If you think everything is okay, it is all the better because your alarms of danger will not sound.

