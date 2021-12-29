ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Likes’ Britney’s Sexy New Dance Video Amid Family Feud

By Cynthia Cook
 3 days ago
Jamie Lynn Spears ‘liked’ a recent video posted by her older sister, Britney Spears, with whom she’s had a bit of feud, causing fans to wonder if the familial tensions have lifted some.

Family feud no more? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Britney Spears, 40, posted a sexy video showing off various outfits and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, liked the social media share. In the video, Britney sports a pink-colored leopard suit and three different style dresses, walking back-and-forth in front of her Christmas tree and posing to Miley Cyrus‘s take on Hall & Oats’s classic “Maneater.” Apparently, Britney’s younger sister — with whom she shares some complicated familial tension — “liked” the post.

The pop star had a strained relationship with her younger sister amid the conservatorship battle that finally ended on Nov. 12 after dominating her life for 13 years. In addition to the difficult relationship she shares with her mother and father, Britney and Jamie Lynn have also had their issues. The “Stronger” singer shared a cryptic post back in October that many assumed to be a response to her sister’s forthcoming memoir, while a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that she had no desire to repair her ties to her younger sibling.

“It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” our source said. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”

The source continued, “What saddens Britney the most is that Jamie Lynn isn’t even using this opportunity to speak out in support of her. At this point, Britney is not interested in pursuing a relationship with her sister. And who could blame her?” After remaining mum about her sister’s legal arrangement, Jamie Lynn broke her silence on the conservatorship in June following Britney’s first court testimony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7OoP_0dY0HMve00
Britney Spears & Jamie Lynn Spears (MEGA).

Britney has had quite the complicated relationship with her family for years, and, in recent months, she has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. Most recently, Britney addressed her reasons for taking such a long music hiatus with a new message on her Instagram on Dec. 28. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney wrote. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”

She also brought up how her sister was allowed to perform her music at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” Britney said. “So much wasted time to only embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore….that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!!!! They really hurt me!!!”

