Dec. 29 Bless Your Heart

A wearied North Carolina faces a third year of the pandemic with resignation and hope. It is obvious that not enough will get the vaccine to beat down COVID, so we begin the year with the rapid spread of the omicron variant. We have established new norms and accept that masking and caution in public gatherings will be with us for some time. We also have come to the realization that everyone, whether vaccinated and boosted or not, will get the virus over the next few years. Omicron will wane but new mutations will emerge. As the virus mutates it will weaken to become similar to the flu, requiring annual vaccinations.
