Dec. 29 Bless Your Heart

BYH to the one that said parents should co-teach with the school system. The ones I know that feel that way do and they have kids who are the best students and the most well-behaved. Instead of throwing shade maybe you could help out as well. BMH. Trump says...

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
Meet Joe Biden’s humble daughter Ashley – A lifelong public servant, she actively campaigned for her father, is a staunch animal rights activist & a terrific dancer.

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer and President Joe Biden’s family favorite. She can be described as a determined go-getter, with a yearning to bring about important social changes. The 39-year-old lets her work to do the talking and diligently avoids the spotlight. Having growing up in a political atmosphere she is very passionate about public service and helping people. Ashley Biden is made of many endearing qualities and we have here a peek into them:
From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
Biden’s Been Counted Out Before—And Loves To Prove the Haters Wrong

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s been an easy idea to hold over the years, a tempting one at times, really: Joe Biden is dunzo and isn’t coming back from this setback. The 1972 death of his wife and daughter, before he even got sworn into office. The plagiarism scandal that ushered him from the 1988 presidential race. A l ess-than-1% showing in Iowa 20 years later. The death of Beau Biden . A “gut punch” of a fourth-place finish in Iowa in 2020. And yet Biden got up off the mat every time. Joe Biden doesn’t always win, but he certainly doesn’t quit.
Robert P. Alvarez: Prison gerrymandering new 'three-fifths compromise'

Are free and fair elections too much to ask for? Thanks to partisan gerrymandering — and its ugly cousin, prison gerrymandering — the answer is often yes. High-stakes redistricting battles now underway will help determine next year’s midterm elections. In a perfect world, parties would work together to ensure fair representation for their various constituencies. In the real world, the party in power usually redraws district maps to favor itself.
Tom Campbell: What to expect in 2022

A wearied North Carolina faces a third year of the pandemic with resignation and hope. It is obvious that not enough will get the vaccine to beat down COVID, so we begin the year with the rapid spread of the omicron variant. We have established new norms and accept that masking and caution in public gatherings will be with us for some time. We also have come to the realization that everyone, whether vaccinated and boosted or not, will get the virus over the next few years. Omicron will wane but new mutations will emerge. As the virus mutates it will weaken to become similar to the flu, requiring annual vaccinations.
Letter: Independence is no match for a pandemic

Americans wrestle with the tension between personal independence and constraints of the community. While many see this tension as a creative energy for the general good, others see it as oppression of individual rights. In her Dec. 29 column, “2021 proved trusting government a mistake,” Rachel Marsden clearly takes the second view.
