Syracuse, NY

Syracuse outlasts Cornell, defeats long-time rival to close out year (full coverage)

FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
Syracuse was able to close out 2021 on a positive note, outlasting a late charge by the Cornell Big Red 80-68. The victory marks the 41st straight win for the Orange over their rivals from Ithaca. Of the many positives from the game, the Orange defense was able to shut down the 2nd best offense attack in the nation, holding Big Red below their 88.1 points per game average.

Leading the attack for Syracuse was Buddy Boeheim with 22 points, and two assists and two rebounds. Cole Swider was hot all night, going three for five beyond the arc, netting 21 total points and collecting five rebounds. Jimmy Boeheim faced off against his old team, the grad-transfer scored 16 and grabbed seven boards.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

  • Syracuse dominates the inside, Cole Swider scores 21 in Orange win over Cornell (Syracuse.com)
  • Syracuse Basketball Pulls Away in Second Half to Top Cornell (SI.com)
  • Syracuse 80, Cornell 68: Orange pull away in second half (NunesMagician.com)
  • Boeheim brothers, Cole Swider lead Syracuse basketball to 80-68 win over Cornell (Syracuse.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

JIM BOEHEIM’S POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:

MEDIA:

Syracuse (6-5) hosts long-time rival Cornell (8-2) in the second of three games this week. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in the Dome.

Wednesday marks the 126th meeting of the two Central New York teams. The Orange have a 94-31 advantage in the all-time series that dates back to the 1900-01 campaign. Syracuse has won the last 40 games in the series, a streak which was begun in 1968. In the most recent contest, Syracuse defeated Cornell, 72-53, on November 20, 2019.

  • FAMILIAR FOES SYRACUSE AND CORNELL MEET AGAIN (Cuse.com)
  • Opponent preview: What to know about Cornell, SU’s final nonconference game (DailyOrange.com)
  • College Basketball Odds, Picks and Predictions for Cornell vs. Syracuse (Wednesday, Dec. 29) (ActionNetwork.com)
  • Beat writers unanimously predict Syracuse to beat Cornell (DailyOrange.com)

MEDIA:

