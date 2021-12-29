ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Harry Reid death: Tributes pour in after former Senate Majority Leader dies at 82

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NkeD_0dY0GBtm00

Emotional tributes have started pouring in from across the political spectrum for former senate majority leader Harry Reid , who died at the age of 82 .

US president Joe Biden said the boxer-turned-politician was a “giant of our history”.

“During the two decades we served together in the United States Senate, and the eight years we worked together while I served as Vice President, Harry met the marker for what I’ve always believed is the most important thing by which you can measure a person — their action and their word,” said Mr Biden in a statement.

“If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades,” Mr Biden added.

“For Harry, it wasn’t about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right for the people.”

Reid’s successor and Democrat senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said Reid was “my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends.”

Mr Schumer called Reid “one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met.”

“He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help,” he added.

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak remembered Reid as “a mentor, father figure, and someone I always looked up to.”

“There will never be another leader like him. Kathy and I send our condolences to [wife] Landra [Reid] and the Reid family. Senator Reid will be deeply missed but the mark he left on our state will last forever,” the governor said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi penned a lengthy tribute for Reid. In it, she said the US had “lost a titan of public service.”

“Senator Harry Reid was a leader of immense courage and ferocious conviction who worked tirelessly to achieve historic progress for the American people,” she said.

“As a son of a miner and a laundress, raised in a humble childhood, Senator Reid was a leader with strong family values, a pioneer spirit and an unyielding commitment to lift up others,” she added.

Former president Barack Obama also shared a tribute, which he had earlier sent to Reid through his wife Landra when he learned about the leader’s failing health.

Mr Obama shared the letter on Twitter.

“The world is better cause of what you’ve done. Not bad for a skinny, poor kid from Searchlight,” the former president said in the letter.

“I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination,” he added.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell released a statement condoling Reid’s demise and said that Nevada and the country was mourning a “dedicated public servant and a truly one-of-a-kind US Senator.”

“The runway that brought Harry to the upper chamber was nothing short of amazing. His life’s journey began in a house that lacked running water,” the Republican leader said.

“It took him all the way from amateur boxing and a stint with the US Capitol Police to eventually becoming one of the most senior leaders whom that force protected. You could hardly invent a more quintessentially American story, and it took Harry’s legendary toughness, bluntness, and tenacity to make it happen,” the tribute read.

Reid’s family said on Tuesday that he died peacefully and was surrounded by friends at home “following a courageous four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, Ms Reid said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Lindsay Graham turns tribute to Harry Reid into pitch for GOP in 2022

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The US Sun

What was Harry Reid’s cause of death?

HARRY Reid was United States Senator for Nevada who served in the role from 1987 to 2017. On December 28, 2021, it was announced that Reid has passed away. Reid's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He was 82-years-old at the time of his passing. Reid led the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Harry Reid’s death may mark the end of the liberal Mormon tradition

Benjamin E. Park is the editor of "A Companion to American Religious History" (Blackwell), co-editor of Mormon Studies Review and assistant professor of history at Sam Houston State University. His award-winning book, "Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier," is now out in paperback.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Independent

Voices: What Harry Reid told me about reaching Latino voters – and what he can teach Democrats

Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & More Mourn Democratic Hero Harry Reid After He Dies At 82

Harry Reid, who led the Senate Democrats for 12 years has died, and political leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are now mourning his death. Democratic hero Harry Reid died “peacefully” and surrounded by friends on Dec. 28, “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement after his death at age 82.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#American#Democrat
Register Citizen

Harry Reid, a Take-No-Prisoners Champion of the Democratic Party, Dead at 82

Harry Reid, the by-turns scrappy, mild-mannered and acid-tongued former Democratic Senate leader, has died of pancreatic cancer. Reid was 82. Reid was a dominating figure in Democratic politics for decades, using his home base in Nevada to rise to the top of the Senate. As majority leader from 2007 to 2015, Reid proved a steady hand, guiding passage of the bank bailouts, the Recovery Act and the Dodd/Frank re-regulation of Wall Street. He also won the landmark passage of Obamacare in 2010. Serving in Congress for more than three decades, Reid left his mark by building a political machine that has turned the once-purple state dependably blue. His political clout also helped halt construction of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository outside sprawling Las Vegas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deseret News

Sen. Mike Lee: Missing my friend, Harry Reid

In January 1983, Josh Reid moved into my neighborhood in Northern Virginia. My father was serving as solicitor general under President Reagan and Josh’s father, Harry Reid, had just been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Nevada. Josh and I quickly became best friends. We were both 11 years old at the time, and we attended school and church together, were active in the same Scout troop, played on the same soccer team, and had many interests in common.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Harry Reid nearly killed the filibuster. Democrats need to finish the job.

Harry Reid, the former Democratic senator from Nevada who died Tuesday, leaves behind an impressive legislative legacy — but there’s one unfinished piece of business that Senate Democrats need to complete. Reid, while he was the Senate majority leader, weakened the filibuster. Now it’s time to end its chokehold on America once and for all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The underappreciated political genius of Harry Reid

My favorite Harry Reid story comes from an incident that unfolded fairly early in his career, not long after he was appointed to chair the Nevada Gaming Commission. In that era, this meant confronting systemic organized crime. In July 1978, a man named Jack Gordon offered Reid a $12,000 bribe...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Harry Reid’s legacy

HARRY REID’s journey from a poverty-stricken rock miner’s son to the Senate majority leader was so novelistic the details seem made up. In his obituary, NYT’s Jonathan Martin rightly describes Reid, who died Tuesday at 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, growing up “in almost Dickensian circumstances” in Searchlight, down in the tip of Nevada:
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

409K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy