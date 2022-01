President Biden on Wednesday added a caveat to his contention that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024, saying that he would do so if he remains in good health. Biden made the assertion in response to a question from ABC News anchor David Muir, who asked the president if he intended to seek reelection, especially in light of the promise he made in 2020 that he would serve eight years if elected.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO