'The Irregular At Magic High School' Season 3, Episode 1 Live Stream Details, Spoilers

Today NBC released some official details about The Blacklist season 9 episode 8, and this one seems to directly address the cliffhanger from earlier this month. Why did Dembe seemingly give Liz the letter prior to her death? If he did this (and it seems like he did), it represents him going directly against what Reddington wanted. Even if he had the best of intentions with this act, it would still be considered a direct betrayal and a tremendous hurdle to the two having any sort of relationship in the future. We’ve already expressed our concern that the show is going in a Mr. Kaplan 2.0 direction here, and we hope that they are going to surprise us.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO