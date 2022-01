As we approach the end of 2021, California’s problems have become an embarrassing example of failure in management from the supply chain crisis to high rates of COVID despite draconian measures up and down the state on masks and vaccines. However, one topic that hardly got mentioned this year was the lack of transparency around California’s spending. As of today, California remains the only state in the Union that does not have transparent spending reports.

