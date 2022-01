One of my earliest cooking memories is making chicken cutlets with my mom. We’d arrange bowls of flour, beaten eggs, and bread crumbs like an assembly line, then dip the cutlets into the bowls one by one, trying to keep the ingredients from caking on our fingers — a tricky feat! To me, this always seemed like the only way to make chicken cutlets, but I recently discovered a way to make this go-to weeknight meal even more tender and delicious: Substituting ranch salad dressing for flour and eggs!

