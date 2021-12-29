Winter brings flurry of insurance claims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 cases is surging — increasing anxiety and demand for tests and boosters.
The region is being hit by a triple whammy, persistent delta, rinsing omicron and don’t forget the flu. All of this has led to uncertainly and alarm and an increasing demand for tests and vaccines.
Throughout the region, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise. Despite 918,000 people having gotten at least one shot, and 300,000 with boosters, the seven-day moving average in Allegheny County has climbed to an alarming 668 — and the health department believes that number is even...
Comments / 0