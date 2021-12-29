ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Winter brings flurry of insurance claims

Winter has officially begun, and AAA Insurance is reminding homeowners that winter is...

KSAT 12

How to file an insurance claim after a storm

Every year, many people whose homes are damaged by storms begin the sometimes confusing process of filing insurance claims. Consumer Reports offers some tips that may help you with this process. If damage to your house or property isn’t extreme, Consumer Reports says you’ll need to decide whether you should...
Insurance Journal

Tornadoes Have Pushed Insurers’ Weather Claims Above $105B for 2021

Devastation from tornadoes that slammed parts of the United States this month will push the insurance industry’s 2021 bill for weather-related claims well above the predicted $105 billion, industry experts said, and premiums should rise on worries that climate change will drive more severe weather. Tornadoes tore a 200-mile...
The Independent

Displaced Coloradans worry about freezing temperatures as snow follows tragic fires

The acrid smell of smoke still hung in the air on Friday as snow began to fall outside the YMCA in Lafayette, Colorado – where a line of cars snaked at least a mile back from the building being used as one of several evacuation centres a day after historic wildfires devastated the region.One elderly woman, pulling up in a grey SUV, asked for several cases of water for her family – then burst into tears when asked about her experience, unable to talk further.The YMCA of Northern Colorado was one of a half-dozen evacuation centres – including sites...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Climate Change Brings Risk for Winter Fire in Colorado

The December fire that ripped through Boulder County, Colorado, this week was rare, but as the climate changes winter blazes may not be unusual in the future. The ground in Colorado would typically be moist from snow, however in recent months, the state has experienced a severe drought. Add to...
CBS Denver

Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder County

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of families in Boulder County have tragically lost their homes to the Marshall Fire. However, as a blanket of snow covered the region the day after the blaze, even those who were fortunate enough to have homes that were sparred were fearful of a new potential of destruction. Because gas lines were cut off as a result of the fire, many homes now do not have a source of heating right as temperatures as plummeting and are concerned about pipes freezing and bursting. (credit: CBS) Many didn’t have time to prepare for a gas outage right as...
B98.5

Are You Breaking A Maine Law Every Time You Shovel Your Driveway?

If you, like a lot of people living in Maine's towns and cities, have a small (short) driveway, there is a good chance you don't pay someone to plow it. Sure, having a plow guy takes one task off your plate, but if you have a short driveaway it often is not worth it. Instead, you shovel or snow-blow your driveaway and walkways.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Winter Weather in Eastern Oregon brings fun, challenges

BAKER CITY – Winter weather in Eastern Oregon is a double edged sword. Yesterday the extended snowfall and winter weather resulted in several closures, including I-84 West and Eastbound and Highway 204 over Tollgate. In contrast, the snow was a boon for Anthony Lakes Ski Resort. In this morning’s...
Highland Community News

Winter storm brings record-breaking rainfall, recharge

Record-breaking rainfall on Dec. 14 brought a rush of water into the Santa Ana River Wash, flowing at a rate of 350 cubic feet per second through the Plunge Creek Conservation Project, San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District reported on Dec. 21. More than 350 million gallons of water (1,295...
KRQE News 13

Winter storm arrives today, bringing wind and snow

Winter storm arrives today, bringing wind and snow. KRQE Newsfeed: Arson charges, Bank robbery, Snow & wind, Minimum wage, Breaking barriers. Albuquerque businesses reporting multiple break-ins, sometimes by the same offenders. Arrest warrant out for mosque fire suspect. Driver charged in priest’s death maintains he wasn’t racing. State...
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Roller coaster winter brings snow

It wasn't all that long ago when Oelwein was basking in 70-degree weather. It was Dec. 16. The high was 71. It wasn't all that long before that when it was bone-chilling cold. The mercury his a low of 4 on Dec. 7. In between those dates the area received...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Surge Drives Up Demand For Testing, Booster Shots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 cases is surging — increasing anxiety and demand for tests and boosters. ﻿The region is being hit by a triple whammy, persistent delta, rinsing omicron and don’t forget the flu. All of this has led to uncertainly and alarm and an increasing demand for tests and vaccines. Throughout the region, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise. Despite 918,000 people having gotten at least one shot, and 300,000 with boosters, the seven-day moving average in Allegheny County has climbed to an alarming 668 — and the health department believes that number is even...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

