Somerset girls, North Star boys routed by United in Boswell Area Jaycees title games

BOSWELL — The championship games of the 55th Boswell Area Jaycees Holiday Basketball Tournament were rather forgetful for both Somerset County teams competing.

The Somerset girls and North Star boys were both outmatched against the boys and girls from United.

The Golden Eagles hung around early on and found themselves down by only two, 13-11, after the first quarter, but fell 60-36.

However, fatigue began to set in shortly after, and Somerset never really found its footing as it scored just a combined nine points in the second and third quarters.

“United just adjusted very well,” said Somerset coach Jill Kegg about the struggle after a hard-fought first period. “Our girls got tired on defense and we got in some foul trouble. We just got tired, and that’s what it was.”

Somerset (1-5) was led by junior point guard Gracie Bowers' team-high 13 points. Junior Shawna Walker contributed 11 points.

Bowers was selected to the All-Tournament Team after she also scored nine points and helped the Golden Eagles win their first game of the season, a 44-26 victory over host North Star on Tuesday.

As Somerset flips the calendar to the new year, Kegg said the biggest goal is to keep instilling a winning mentality in her squad while playing in an always difficult LHAC Conference.

“Just that confidence aspect again,” said Kegg on what her team can build on. “They have to get to a level where they’re thinking we’re not a losing team, we are a winning team. We want to strive to be better every single game. We want to keep focusing on the little victories.”

Cougars tamed by Lions

Meanwhile, North Star (5-4) had its own fair share of issues offensively after digging themselves a 19-0 hole in the first six-plus minutes of the opening quarter in its title tilt, falling 60-34.

The Cougars turned the ball over 13 times in the first quarter, and the only points they could manage in the first was a 3-pointer by senior Brock Weimer at the 1:42 mark.

North Star’s inability to break the full-court pressure brought on by United is what made the difference.

“We didn’t break the press,” North Star coach Randy Schrock said of an abysmal first period. “We knew it was coming and anticipated it. We actually came in this morning and worked on it for a little while, but what are you going to do?”

Junior Mitchel Pristas had a team-high 12 points for the Cougars, but nine of those came with the running clock in effect in the fourth quarter.

Senior Brock Weimer scored seven points and was chosen for the All-Tournament Team. He had 13 points in North Star’s 75-48 win over Tussey Mountain in Tuesday’s nightcap.

“We talked about just playing to the end, competing at a high level and playing as hard as we can regardless of score,” said Schrock about what the message was after being down 37-15 at halftime. “I thought we did that tonight. No question about it, credit to them, they (the Lions) are a very good team. They did what they had to do.”

Now, the focus for the Cougars will be on the WestPAC North opponents as they prepare for the bulk of their conference schedule.

“We’re looking for small victories against some of these teams,” said Schrock. “That’s a good team. We’re going to see several good teams. We’re just trying to raise the competition level and make sure that guys are playing hard up until the end of every game.”

Note: Tussey Mountain defeated Rockwood 55-47 in the consolation game in the boys division. Tussey Mountain beat North Star 50-44 in the girls third place game. North Star’s Grace Metz was the high scorer for the tournament and was selected to the All-Tournament Team.

---

BOSWELL — Kevin Nicklow was determined to keep the 55th Annual Boswell Area Jaycees Holiday Basketball Tournament on schedule after a late complication.

Somerset, which was originally slated to be one of the four teams competing on the boys side, was forced to drop out of the tournament due to a handful of COVID-19 cases.

Luckily, after some quick thinking, Nicklow found a willing participant in Rockwood to prevent any forfeits in one of the more storied holiday tournaments in Somerset County .

“It was tough. I felt bad for Somerset because they had some bad luck there,” said Nicklow, the assistant tournament director. “They let me know in enough time, and I called coach (Jim) Wagner from Rockwood. He was driving home from New York and I said, ‘Do you want to play tomorrow?’ I think at first he thought, how are we going to do this, but they did a really nice job of getting their team together. I just thank them a lot for helping us out because it was very short notice.”

The tournament has not missed a year despite the last installment of it getting pushed back into early January because of COVID-19 concerns.

That is a credit to the Boswell Area Jaycees members, who have adjusted to any issues that have arisen.

“Despite having it in January, we continued the annual event,” John Zadzora, a member of the Jaycees, said. “Right now with the way things are, we just want to let the kids play basketball. Little problem with a team, but we got one to fill in. It’s just a good tradition.”

Somerset girls pick up first victory

Junior Mia Rosman scored a game-high 10 points, Gracie Bowers and Shawna Walker combined for 17 points and Somerset pulled away from North Star in the second half for a 44-26 win, its first of the season.

The Golden Eagles held a three point lead after one, but took a 20-12 advantage into the break.

The Cougars (1-5) kept themselves within striking distance in the third period, but the Golden Eagles forced several turnovers and executed well in transition early in the fourth to ward off any thoughts of a comeback.

“Our strengths were definitely seeing everybody back and healthy on the court,” said Somerset coach Jill Kegg. “Our ability to pass to each other and use each other in different situations is great.”

Somerset (1-4) has had a grueling schedule to open conference play with losses to Penn Cambria, Bishop Guilfoyle, Westmont Hilltop and Central.

But the goal for the Golden Eagles is to show progression each week as they move into the new year.

“One of the things I want the girls to improve on is coming into every game having the confidence that they are just as good as any player on the court,” Kegg said. “I think playing in the LHAC, we sometimes lose that attitude, but as a whole unit, we’re doing our best to change that culture and always believe we are going to be competitive in every game we play.”

Cenley Miller and Grace Metz each had eight points to lead North Star.

“I think for us, it’s continuing to work hard each and every day, and taking advantage of each day as an opportunity to try to get better,” said North Star coach Joe Zimmerman about where his team can improve. “The girls are working hard. It’s just that process. The biggest thing is just building.”

Superb second quarter powers North Star boys

Brady Weimer and Garrett Huzsek dropped 18 points apiece to lift North Star to a 75-48 drubbing of Tussey Mountain in the fourth and final game of the first day of the tournament.

Huzsek, who has come off the bench at times for coach Randy Schrock, earned a start after North Star found itself a bit shorthanded entering the game.

“I just like the energy he brings to the floor for us,” said Schrock of Huzsek. “He’s brought some good energy, and he’s been productive. He’s earned himself a spot in this lineup. I couldn’t be happier with how he’s playing right now.”

Sophomore CJ Biery and senior Brock Weimer added 13 points each for the Cougars, who outscored the Titans 26-4 in the second period to in essence put the game away early on.

After a lackluster first quarter defensively, North Star forced nine second quarter turnovers to go on a 17-2 run to take a 39-19 lead midway through the second.

“I wasn’t happy with the first quarter defensively,” Schrock said. “I think we settled into the game. I think it was a 26-4 second quarter. That was acceptable.”

North Star held a 62-33 lead at the end of three quarters and turned the running clock on for much of the fourth period.

