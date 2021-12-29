ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

By Reuters
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country's Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country's cities.

Akis Tselentis, director of the Geodynamic Institute who was in Crete, told Greece's Skai TV: "I felt it."

"Thankfully it was in the sea. The area is already burdened (with earlier tremors) and if it were inland there could have been damage," he said.

Another tremor of magnitude 5.3 struck at 1647 GMT at a depth of 59 km, the institute said.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and George Georgiopoulos in Athens; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

