Wisconsin wins in overtime and Providence overcomes a slow start to set up the Holiday Face-Off title game

Christmas break ended early for four college hockey teams Tuesday at Fiserv Forum, and at times that two-week layoff showed.

But Wisconsin bounced back in overtime after letting a two-goal lead slip in the nightcap, and 16th-ranked Providence found its legs after a slow start in the early game, so those two advanced to Wednesday night’s championship game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

The event marks the return of regular-season Division I hockey to Milwaukee after 19 years and the first tournament for the facility built for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The opening-night crowd filled half of the lower bowl, and while that was far fewer than the heyday for the old Badger Hockey Showdown at Bradley Center, most of the fans were happy at the end of the night, save for a handful of Yale backers who made themselves known in one end of the arena.

“We were a little bit cautious at the end of the game, got it to overtime and obviously it’s exciting to win in overtime,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said after the Badgers pulled out a 3-2 victory over Yale. “The fans and everybody that watched probably thought that was great college hockey. As did I.

“The venue was great; for the first two games being played in this building, the ice was exceptional; the atmosphere was really, really good. The attendance probably got cheated a little bit because of the weather and some other things going on, but the fans were excited, they were into the game, so we’re really happy with the whole first night of the tournament.”

Wisconsin (6-12-1) will meet 16th-ranked Providence (15-7) for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Yale (3-8) will face Bowling Green (8-8-3) in the third-place game at 4. Providence pulled away from Bowling Green, 6-2, in the opener.

Wisconsin 3, Yale 2 (overtime)

Brock Caufield blasted an open shot from the right circle past Yale goaltender Nathan Reid 2:02 into the five-minute overtime period to give the Badgers a victory they nearly gave away.

“The boys stuck together,” said Caufield, a senior from Stevens Point and the Badgers’ leading scorer. “We had our ups and downs in the game, so it was really good to get the win and get out of here and get ready for tomorrow.”

Zach Urdahl, a freshman from Eau Claire, broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period when he took a pass from Caden Brown at the blue line, skated in and fired the puck past Yale goalie Nathan Reid, a Madison native.

“It was just kind of a sigh of relief,” Urdahl said. “It’s been a long time coming to the first one, so it was just a monkey-off-the-back, sigh-of-relief kind of feeling. I’m just looking to keep going and building off of that one.”

Mathieu De St. Phalle made it 2-0 early in the third when he took a pass while skating right to left across the front of the goal and buried the puck past Reid. But Yale got two goals in a span of less than five minutes when Teddy Wooding deflected a puck over Jared Moe’s shoulder at 8:25 and Henry Wagner knocked in a rebound at 13:01.

“We talk about being resilient and going through adversity, and that was a good example of it right there,” Caufield said. “It was just some great bounces, but I think we stuck with it and didn’t put our heads down.”

Yale had a chance to win in the final 30 seconds of regulation when the Badgers lost the puck right in front of Moe. But Moe withstood the challenge – as he had in a remarkable 20-second stretch in the first period when he swatted away six shots – and finished with 19 saves.

“Bang, bang, bang, puck just kept bouncing all over the place,” Granato said. “He was sharp. That settled our team down, settled him down. … Then both those goals, they bounced two or three times and went right to them and went in. So he played really well,”

Providence 6, Bowling Green 2

Junior Jamie Engelbert broke a tie late in the second period and added a deflection and a power-play rebound goal in the third as the Friars pulled away.

“We had a slew of penalties, and our penalty kill did a great job of limiting them,” said Providence associate coach Ron Rolston, who was subbing for head coach Nate Leaman.

Leaman and leading scorer Brett Berard, along with director of hockey operations Theresa Feaster, are in Canada for the World Junior Championship although their game Tuesday against Switzerland was canceled due to positive COVID tests for two Team USA members.

“I didn’t think our guys got their legs until the third period for us it seemed,” Rolston said. “The first half of the first period I think our guys were just … more the emotion of being excited to be in a tournament, and then I think the break started to hit them a little bit. It looked that way through the second, and then by the third we started getting some guys that got their feet moving a little more, and that was an opportunity for us to put some goals in and try to get a lead.”

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber, who came into the day among the top 20 in NCAA Division I in save percentage and goals-against average, made 32 saves for the Friars, who were outshot 34-25.